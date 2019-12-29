Nation Politics 29 Dec 2019 Hemant Soren to take ...
Nation, Politics

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Governor Murmu will administer the oath of office while galaxy of leaders from across political spectrum will grace the occasion.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)
Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. He has termed the event as "Sankalp diwas" of an era of new Jharkhand, says an official press release.

Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren while galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum will grace the occasion.

 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other national and regional leaders from across the political spectrum have confirmed their presence for the oath-taking ceremony.

Chief Ministers of as many as six states have also confirmed their presence. They are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The other leaders who are likely to be present on the occasion include HD Kumaraswamy, KC Venugopal, N Chandrababu Naidu, Harish Rawat, DMK MP Kanimozhi, TR Balu, Sharad Yadav, and Ahmed Patel.

JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

 

Tags: jmm, hemant soren, jharkhand elections
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


