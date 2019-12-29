Nation Politics 29 Dec 2019 Govt determined to t ...
Nation, Politics

Govt determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Shah

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Shah also said that health card facility will be provided to families of paramilitary jawans.
Shah said the government is working to ensure that every paramilitary personnel gets to spend at least 100 days with their family. (Photo: File)
 Shah said the government is working to ensure that every paramilitary personnel gets to spend at least 100 days with their family. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Modi government is determined to take care of the families of central security forces personnel while they guard the nation.

Addressing CRPF personnel while laying the foundation stone for their new headquarters building here, Shah said the government is working to ensure that every paramilitary personnel gets to spend at least 100 days with their family.

 

He also said that health card facility will be provided to families of paramilitary jawans.

The over 3-lakh personnel force is categorised as the lead internal security force of the country along with being the mainstay for anti-Naxal operations. 

The new Central Reserve Police Force headquarters will come up on a 2.23 acre land adjacent to the CBI head office at Lodhi Road at an estimated cost of Rs 277 crore.

The CPWD has been entrusted with the task of completing the construction of the new building by 2022.

The current headquarters of the CRPF is located at Block No 1 in the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex on Lodhi Road but a number of its offices like that of the RAF, CoBRA, medical, training, communications, and works and recruitment are located at different locations in the national capital owing to lack of space in the head office building.

The plan of the new facility is to have ground plus 11 floors with an auditorium, conference hall, barracks for subordinate staff, central police canteen, gymnasium, guest room, kitchen and dining room and mechanical parking for 520 cars and 15 buses.

Skywalks would be created at the 6th and 7th floor connecting the office blocks with cafeteria.

The building is proposed to have a water and sewage treatment plant, rain water harvesting system and an indigenous ventilation system.

...
Tags: amit shah. crpf, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault,

'Maharashtra's fault is staying with bad leader': Amruta Fadnavis slams Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights. (Photo: File)

'Our youth dislike casteism, nepotism': PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say

Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Maharashtra's fault is staying with bad leader': Amruta Fadnavis slams Sena

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault,

'Our youth dislike casteism, nepotism': PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights. (Photo: File)

Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)

'Immediate action needed': Naqvi on UP cop's 'Go to Pak' comment

Union Minister for Minorities, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday demanded
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham