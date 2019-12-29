Nation Politics 29 Dec 2019 Chant 'Bharat M ...
Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 11:39 am IST
On its 134th foundation day, the Congress on Saturday protested against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" will stay in India. He was addressing the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). (Photo: File)
Pune: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" will stay in India. He was addressing the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

"Whether the sacrifice given by Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose will go waste? People have fought for freedom not because we have to count after 70 years who all are citizens. Whether we will make this country a Dharamshala?" asked Pradhan.

 

"Whosoever comes will stay here? We have to accept the challenges on this issue. We have to make this thought clear. In Bharat, it's mandatory to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', only such type of people will stay," he said.

On the other hand on its 134th foundation day, the Congress party on Saturday protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

