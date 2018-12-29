search on deccanchronicle.com
Naqvi calls for educational empowerment of weaker sections

Naqvi said scholarships have been provided to 3.11 crore students belonging to minority communities, including 60 per cent girl students.
‘The government is successfully moving forward towards educational and social empowerment of all weaker and backward sections of the society, which will stop their political exploitation,’ said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday called for "educational and social empowerment" of the weaker sections of the society to stop their "political exploitation".

He also said that "development without discrimination" is the priority of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Naqvi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a school building, library, laboratory facilities etc. at Dr MIJ Girls High School and Junior College in suburban Bandra which is run by Anjuman-e-Islam.

 

He said scholarships have been provided to more than 3.11 crore students belonging to minority communities, including about 60 per cent girl students, in the last three-four years.

"This year, a 'National Scholarship Portal Mobile App' (NSP Mobile App) was launched which will ensure a smooth, accessible and hassle-free scholarship system for students from the poor and weaker sections,” the minorities affairs minister said.

He said amount of scholarships is now deposited directly into bank accounts of students though the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode in a transparent manner that has eliminated middlemen.

Naqvi further said Modi government's efforts for educational empowerment of all weaker sections, including minorities, have yielded results at the ground level.

He said the school dropout rate among Muslim girls fell to 35-40 per cent from previous high of over 70 per cent, due to awareness and launching of the educational empowerment programmes.

"Our government is working with a mission to bring it (the school dropout rate) down to zero per cent in the coming years. Education is an effective step towards empowerment. The government is successfully moving forward towards educational and social empowerment of all weaker and backward sections of the society, which will stop their political exploitation," Naqvi said.

