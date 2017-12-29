TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy hits out at TRS regime

Telangana PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy hoists the flag of the Indian National Congress on the party’s foundation day on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday accused the TRS government of violating human rights by muzzling people from airing their displeasure over undemocratic policies.

Speaking at the occasion of 133rd Formation Day of the Indian National Congress at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, he alleged that the government has unleashed 'Police Raj' in the state.

He said the Dalits and Girijans were being humiliated repeatedly by the government.

Narrating incidents of Nerella and Khammam, the PCC president said serious cases, invoking 20 section of IPC, were booked against MRPS president Krishna Madiga and other activists although they tried to hold a protest in a democratic manner to press for the categorisation of Scheduled Castes — a demand which was unanimously approved by the Legislative Assembly.

He said the TRS rule is giving the people of this state a feel of living under the British Raj. He called upon the Congress cadre to work hard and stay united to win the next elections.

He expressed confidence that the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, would come to power both at Delhi and in Telangana in 2019.

At another function marking the 10th death anniversary of former Congress Legislature Party leader P. Janardhan Reddy, Telangana PCC president requested the state government that the Metro Rail project be named after late PJR.