  
Nation Politics 29 Nov 2022
Nation, Politics

Will rename Bhainsa as Mahisha if BJP wins, says Bandi in Nirmal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Nov 30, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2022, 1:03 am IST
Throughout his address, Sanjay referred to Bhainsa as ‘Mahisha’. (Photo: Twitter)
BHAINSA (NIRMAL): BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, speaking a day after he had originally envisioned addressing the public in Nirmal district as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, vowed to rename Bhainsa town as ‘Mahisha’ upon the party coming to power in the state.

Sanjay launched the fifth phase of his yatra from the Adelli Pochamma temple on Monday night, after the High Court allowed him to go ahead with the rally, with a few riders.

Addressing the BJP cadre and supporters at a ginning factory premises three kilometres away from Bhainsa, Sanjay did not hold back his attack on the TRS government. He said that the Chief Minister was using the police to suppress the BJP, as it was gaining a foothold in the state. Sanjay said that he was not provoking the people of any religion.

BJP leaders said that the deity of the Adelli temple was popularly called ‘Mahisha’, and that the term turned into ‘Bhainsa’ over time. They said that the BJP will restore its original name.

Throughout his address, Sanjay referred to Bhainsa as ‘Mahisha’ and promised to do away with all cases, including those under the PD Act, filed against Hindu youth who were facing action for striving to save Hindu Dharma.

“We will offer government jobs to such Hindu youth who strive to protect Hinduism after BJP comes to power in the state. We can to do justice to such youth if we are in power,” he said.  

He also mentioned the Bhainsa youth in his opening remarks, saying, “there was no need for a band or drums since there is always josh among the youth of Mahisha.”

Promising to adopt the town if BJP came to power, he asked how many seats the TRS would win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, recalling that the party lost seven of 17 seats it had contested in the previous round.

Sanjay also inducted former DCC president Ramarao Patel into the party at the event, days after he had quit the Congress.

He pointed out that he was concluding a speech a minute before 5 pm, indicating that he was following the High Court orders, which allowed him to hold the meeting from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Senior BJP leaders MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Rathod Ramesh, Ravinder Naik, Ch. Suhasini Reddy, Payal Shankar, Veerender Goud, Pradeep Kumar, Premender Reddy, Mohan Rao Patel, and Rama Devi, among others, were present.

Tags: nirmal, bandi sanjay, bhainsa, praja sangrama yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Nirmal


