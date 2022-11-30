  
TRS gears up to attack BJP, Gov. in special Assembly
Nation, Politics

TRS gears up to attack BJP, Gov. in special Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 30, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2022, 12:05 am IST
The party also plans to take on Governor Soundararajan for keeping eight Bills pending for the past three months. (Representational Image)
HYDERABAD: The TRS is gearing up to take on the BJP and the NDA government at the Centre, as well as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a special session of the Legislative Assembly likely to be convened in the second week of December.

Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to hold meetings with ministers and MLAs this week to discuss the party's strategy for the Assembly session.

The Chief Minister, last week, announced a week-long session in December to discuss problems faced by Telangana on account of the restrictions imposed by the Centre on state government's loans, off-budget borrowings, FRBM limits and cuts imposed on central grants.

He had stated that the state government had already suffered a Rs. 40,000 crore loss in the current fiscal (2022-23) due to the Centre's restrictions, putting obstacles in the path of the state’s development.

Party sources said that besides financial problems, Chadnrashekar Rao also wants the Assembly to debate the 'poachgate’ case, about alleged attempts of BJP agents to purchase four TRS MLAs.

The party also plans to take on Governor Soundararajan for keeping eight Bills pending for the past three months, after they were passed by the Assembly in the first week of September, and obstructing the recruitment of faculty to universities, by holding back the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill.

The special session will begin without the Governor's address as the government did not prorogue the House and the session is being held as a continuation of the previous Monsoon Session.

The government has not prorogued the House since June 2021 and sessions are being held as a continuation of previous sessions to avoid the Governor's address, after differences cropped up between the government and Dr Soundararajan over the issue of Raj Bhavan keeping approvals pending for nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under Governor's quota, which was approved by the Cabinet in August 2021.

The special session is expected to debate problems being faced by farmers of Telangana on account of the decision of the BJP-led government at the Centre refusing to procure boiled rice from Telangana in rabi season and on power reforms asking states to install meters for  agriculture pump sets.

Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan, k. chandrashekar rao, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), bharatiya janata party


