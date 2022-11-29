Rajgopal Reddy predicts polls in May 2023

NIRMAL: BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy made a bold prediction on Monday that the Assembly elections would be held next May in the state, along with Karnataka.

Addressing mediapersons in Nirmal, he claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was spending “sleepless nights” due to the high number of votes clocked by the BJP in the Munugode bypoll.

He claimed that Rao conspired to halt Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra to prevent the BJP from strengthening. He said that their yatra was for justice, citing the clearance given by the High Court.

Reddy also hit out at the Congress, claiming it had no future and appealed to his former colleagues to join the BJP. He said that the BJP will win the elections and he will take charge of the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Further, he accused the TRS of misusing the government machinery to win the Munugode bypoll and claimed that BJP had the “moral victory.”