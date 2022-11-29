‘Poachgate’ accused file individual bail petitions with HC

Hyderabad: Kore Nanda Kumar, Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma and D.P.S.K.V.N. Simhayaji, who are currently in jail for allegedly trying to poach TRS MLAs, moved individual bail petitions in the High Court.

They stated that they were moving for bail after the Supreme Court directed them to approach the Telangana High Court on the matter. They contended that they were falsely implicated and that it was a predetermined plan by the Telangana government.

The petitioners also cited ailments they were suffering from, as well as those affecting the health of their aged parents, in their plea for bail.