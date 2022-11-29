Allot 2BHKs by lottery: KTR

MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao during the review meeting on the progress of construction of two bedroom houses in Rajanna Sirisilla integrated district office complex. (Twitter/@Collector_RSL)

WARANGAL: Chairing a meeting on the distribution of 2BHK houses at the integrated district office complex at Rajanna Sircilla on Tuesday, MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao ordered officials of departments concerned to expedite work on 6,886 double-bedroom houses in the district.

He said that the TRS government is helping families construct houses and

perform their daughters’ marriages — considered two of the biggest

milestones for the poor and middle class, according to the minister.

He directed the allotments to be done through a lottery, giving no scope for

irregularity and ensuring transparency so that benefits reach the needy.

The houses are to come up at Chikodu and Morraipally villages of Mustabad

mandal, Padira, Bandalingampalli and Akkapalli villages of Yellareddypet

mandal and in villages under Gambiraopet and Thangallapally mandals.

“It is the responsibility of the village sarpanches, MPTCs, MPPs and ZPTCs

concerned to see whether the process of grounding of sanctioned

double-bedroom houses were completed properly or not,” the minister said at

the meeting.

He said that officials and public representatives should assess the number

of poor families without shelter scientifically and submit a report by the

Sankranti festival in January 2023.

“There should be no village left in the district where people do not have

houses. The list of the poor families who do not have houses must be

displayed in every village and must give assurance to them that all the

eligible beneficiaries would be allotted double-bedroom houses,” Rama Rao

said.