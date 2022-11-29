Allot 2BHKs by lottery: KTR

WARANGAL: Chairing a meeting on the distribution of 2BHK houses at the integrated district office complex at Rajanna Sircilla on Tuesday, MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao ordered officials of departments concerned to expedite work on 6,886 double-bedroom houses in the district.
He said that the TRS government is helping families construct houses and
perform their daughters’ marriages — considered two of the biggest
milestones for the poor and middle class, according to the minister.
He directed the allotments to be done through a lottery, giving no scope for
irregularity and ensuring transparency so that benefits reach the needy.
The houses are to come up at Chikodu and Morraipally villages of Mustabad
mandal, Padira, Bandalingampalli and Akkapalli villages of Yellareddypet
mandal and in villages under Gambiraopet and Thangallapally mandals.
“It is the responsibility of the village sarpanches, MPTCs, MPPs and ZPTCs
concerned to see whether the process of grounding of sanctioned
double-bedroom houses were completed properly or not,” the minister said at
the meeting.
He said that officials and public representatives should assess the number
of poor families without shelter scientifically and submit a report by the
Sankranti festival in January 2023.
“There should be no village left in the district where people do not have
houses. The list of the poor families who do not have houses must be
displayed in every village and must give assurance to them that all the
eligible beneficiaries would be allotted double-bedroom houses,” Rama Rao
said.