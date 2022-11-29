KCR using ‘police party’ to retain power in Telangana, says Kishan

BHAINSA (NIRMAL): Union culture minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of trying to retain power with the support of the police, referring to them as ‘police party’ in his speech.

Speaking at the Nirmal rally of TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra Phase-5, Kishan Reddy said that existing jails and police were “not sufficient” to control the BJP, its leaders and cadre by force.

The Union minister said that under the TRS rule, the state turned into ‘Debt Telangana’ and ‘Liquor Telangana’, adding that the TRS had set up 30 belt shops — one for every 50 persons — in Munugode during the election campaign.

Reddy said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched by Chandrashekar Rao as an attempt to defeat BJP candidate Etala Rajendar in the Huzurabad byelection and that the credit for the scheme should go to the BJP leader and the scheme must be renamed ‘Etala Rajendar Dalit Bandhu’, along with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajendar.

He said that he did not have a personal grudge against the Chief Minister, but that he was against Chan’drashekar Rao’s autocratic attitude, citing disrespect towards Prime Minister Modi and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Rajendár also came down heavily on the state government for failing to provide quality food and medical treatment to students of IIIT-Basar. He questioned the Chief Minister if his grandson would study and stay in residential government schools and IIIT-Basar “where conditions are bad and students are facing hardships due to food poisoning cases across the state”.

Accusing the TRS of trying to influence voters with money and liquor, Rajender said that many honest leaders in the BJP will emerge as strong leaders soon.

On the day, Sanjay interacted with 12 Hindu families that suffered during communal clashes in Korbagalli of Bhainsa in 2020 and promised them all possible help.

He also held a meeting with activists and leaders of Hindu Vahini, for which media and other BJP leaders were not allowed.