  
Nation Politics 29 Nov 2022 KCR using ‘pol ...
Nation, Politics

KCR using ‘police party’ to retain power in Telangana, says Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Image: DC)
 Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Image: DC)

BHAINSA (NIRMAL): Union culture minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of trying to retain power with the support of the police, referring to them as ‘police party’ in his speech.

Speaking at the Nirmal rally of TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra Phase-5, Kishan Reddy said that existing jails and police were “not sufficient” to control the BJP, its leaders and cadre by force.

The Union minister said that under the TRS rule, the state turned into ‘Debt Telangana’ and ‘Liquor Telangana’, adding that the TRS had set up 30 belt shops — one for every 50 persons — in Munugode during the election campaign.

Reddy said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched by Chandrashekar Rao as an attempt to defeat BJP candidate Etala Rajendar in the Huzurabad byelection and that the credit for the scheme should go to the BJP leader and the scheme must be renamed ‘Etala Rajendar Dalit Bandhu’, along with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajendar.

He said that he did not have a personal grudge against the Chief Minister, but that he was against Chan’drashekar Rao’s autocratic attitude, citing disrespect towards Prime Minister Modi and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Rajendár also came down heavily on the state government for failing to provide quality food and medical treatment to students of IIIT-Basar. He questioned the Chief Minister if his grandson would study and stay in residential government schools and IIIT-Basar “where conditions are bad and students are facing hardships due to food poisoning cases across the state”.

Accusing the TRS of trying to influence voters with money and liquor, Rajender said that many honest leaders in the BJP will emerge as strong leaders soon.

On the day, Sanjay interacted with 12 Hindu families that suffered during communal clashes in Korbagalli of Bhainsa in 2020 and promised them all possible help.

He also held a meeting with activists and leaders of Hindu Vahini, for which media and other BJP leaders were not allowed.

...
Tags: g. kishan reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Nirmal


Latest From Nation

A file photo of Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala (Image: DC)

VIP break darshan at Tirumala temple only at 8 am from December 1

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Jagan govt plans to bring foolproof legislation for three capitals

The Mukteswar–Chinna Kaleshwaram project will cost Rs 545.15 crore and is a lift irrigation project with a gravity canal network system on the Godavari River, using 4.50 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water. (Representational Image/DC)

TS gets approval for three new irrigation projects

The certificate to be produced to avail the discount can be issued by a registered vehicle scrapping facility. ( Representational image: DC)

Citizens unaware of tax rebate for scrapped vehicles



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM targets Congress, asks it to shun 'divide and rule' policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat: BJP confident, Congress slugs it out and AAP splits votes

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen riding bicycle briefly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Indore district. (PTI Photo)

Do we require a visa to visit Bhainsa, asks Bandi Sanjay

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress has insulted every Gujarati: BJP over Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe

File photo of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->