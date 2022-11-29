Heavy forces deploy for BJP meeting in Bhainsa

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar gives a thumbs up to his supporters while leaving his office in Karimnagar after the High Court gave permission for his yatra in Nirmal on Monday. - Yelabaka Radhakrishna

Hyderabad: The Nirmal police deployed a large number of personnel in view of the BJP public meeting that is to be held on Tuesday near Bhainsa, following the High Court directions. With the court allowing a limited persons for the public meeting and state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's yatra, the police took measures to prevent untoward incidents.

A police official said that they had deployed the force as a precautionary measures, keeping in view of the previous instances of communal violence.

Following court directions, police would keep track of the public meetings and padayatra to prevent untoward incidents. The official said police had provided bandobast after Sanjay started from his office in Karimnagar to Nirmal, where hundreds of activities had gathered to welcome him.