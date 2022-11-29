  
Nation Politics 29 Nov 2022 Cops question &lsquo ...
Nation, Politics

Cops question ‘poachgate’ accused on lease scams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 12:10 am IST
A file photo of TRS activists burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal to protest against the conspiracy of the BJP party to buy four MLAs from the ruling TRS party. (Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud)
 A file photo of TRS activists burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal to protest against the conspiracy of the BJP party to buy four MLAs from the ruling TRS party. (Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud)

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Monday interrogated Kore Nanda Kumar alias Nandu, one of the three accused in the alleged Poachgate case, in connection with Jubilee Hills land case while the SIT probing the alleged poaching of TRS MLas questioned his wife Chitralekha.

Rebel YSRC MP Raguramakrishna Raju, who was served notice, is set to appear before the SIT on Tuesday.

Nanda Kumar was questioned in connection with six cases pertaining to false land leases for property owned by the Daggubati family, which Nandu claimed to own. The complainants alleged huge losses.

However, sources said that Nandu denied duping them and maintained his innocence during the police questioning. He reportedly claimed that the complainants were his business partners and were raking in profits.
After the questioning, Nandu was shifted to prison. The questioning will continue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chitralekha was questioned for a second straight day about Nandu’s relation to Ramachandra Bharathi, another accused in ‘poachgate.’ She admitted to knowing Bharathi and also taking part in pujas performed by him, along with her husband. However, she claimed not to know of any financial transactions between them.

...
Tags: mlas poaching, telangana police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC removed only time mandate on construction of capital, says Achennaidu

The Telangana High Court (File Photo: PTI)

‘Poachgate’ accused claims SIT working on state govt. directions

Former minister and TRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao. (DC Image)

Tummala surprises all, says NTR was his mentor

Raptadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Anantapur tense as TD leaders protest 'abusive" comments against Naidu, Lokesh



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bandi Sanjay slams TRS for hindering ‘peaceful’ yatra

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

AAP will win more than 92 seats in Gujarat with support of women and youth: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi targets Cong, says it needs to shun divide and rule strategy to win back Guj

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

BJP confident of repeat show even as a silent Cong slugs it out and AAP splits votes

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen riding bicycle briefly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Indore district. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->