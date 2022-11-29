Cops question ‘poachgate’ accused on lease scams

A file photo of TRS activists burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal to protest against the conspiracy of the BJP party to buy four MLAs from the ruling TRS party. (Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud)

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Monday interrogated Kore Nanda Kumar alias Nandu, one of the three accused in the alleged Poachgate case, in connection with Jubilee Hills land case while the SIT probing the alleged poaching of TRS MLas questioned his wife Chitralekha.

Rebel YSRC MP Raguramakrishna Raju, who was served notice, is set to appear before the SIT on Tuesday.

Nanda Kumar was questioned in connection with six cases pertaining to false land leases for property owned by the Daggubati family, which Nandu claimed to own. The complainants alleged huge losses.

However, sources said that Nandu denied duping them and maintained his innocence during the police questioning. He reportedly claimed that the complainants were his business partners and were raking in profits.

After the questioning, Nandu was shifted to prison. The questioning will continue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chitralekha was questioned for a second straight day about Nandu’s relation to Ramachandra Bharathi, another accused in ‘poachgate.’ She admitted to knowing Bharathi and also taking part in pujas performed by him, along with her husband. However, she claimed not to know of any financial transactions between them.