Bandi's padayatra is to instigate people, alleges TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar challenged BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to go on a padayatra after fulfilling the promises that were made at the time of bifurcation of the state on Monday. (File photo/ DC)
Warangal: The BJP padayatra is not for the sake of the public but a conspiracy to provoke people and create law and order problems for the democratically elected state government, alleged government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

Speaking to the media in Balasamudram here on Monday, Bhaskar said that around 1,200 people committed suicide during the separate Telangana state movement. Moved with their deaths, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao took up an indefinite hunger strike on November 29 and finally achieved Telangana state.

As homage to the Telangana martyrs, the district unit of the TRS will observe Diskhsa Divas on a grand note by taking up several programmes for 11 days from November 29 to December 9, he announced.

On BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra, he challenged Sanjay to go on a padayatra after fulfilling the promises that were made at the time of bifurcation of the state.

People are not going to sit quietly if the BJP makes conspiracies to dethrone the government, he said. In the name of padayatra, Sanjay is instigating people on communal lines but the people of Telangana will never fall for such devious gimmicks of BJP leaders, he added.

MP P. Dayakar, KUDA chairman S. Sundar Raj, libraries chairman Azeez Khan, former KUDA chairman M. Yadav Reddy, TRS leaders T. Janardhan Goud, P. Rajinikanth, J. Ramesh, Naimuddin and Khaleel were present along with others.

Tags: bandi padayatra, dasyam vinay bhaskar, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, conspiracies, gimmicks, communal, telangana martyrs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


