The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 29 Nov 2020 Youth disappointed; ...
Nation, Politics

Youth disappointed; wishes for real issues to be addressed in elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Nov 29, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2020, 8:35 am IST
Several young female voters that Deccan Chronicle spoke to pointed out that women safety was nowhere on priority list of political parties
Voters feel the promises made in the manifestoes of each party are far off from what is achievable at the level of corporators. (Representational Image)
 Voters feel the promises made in the manifestoes of each party are far off from what is achievable at the level of corporators. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Real work and not bogus promises, action on civic issues, unemployment, women’s safety and student issues are some of the concerns of the youth for the upcoming GHMC elections, that they say have instead gone unaddressed by the political parties in their campaign.

Ramya, a student said, “The political discourse has been disturbing for the most part. There's always some argument or debate going on over unnecessary issues, rather than a proper discussion where problems of society are addressed. During the campaign, candidates and politicians have also violated physical distancing and other Covid-19 norms to score political brownie points.”

 

Several young female voters that Deccan Chronicle spoke to also pointed out that women safety issues were nowhere on the priority list for any political parties. “The State Women's Commission is non-functional. The government has been failing the women ever since it came to power. All corporators in their respective wards need to be made accountable, but the issue for them is non-existent,” said a woman who wishes to remain anonymous.

Another voter from Allwyn Colony, Kukatpally, Gaurav Jain, said, “Currently all political parties are trying to bag votes in the name of religion and caste. Not a single leader has addressed issues of development, roads, infrastructure, employment opportunities, healthcare, education facilities . This time I would like to see them delivering results rather than delivering speeches.”

 

Suresh Reddy, a voter from Attapur believes that the promises made in the manifestoes of each party are far off from what is achievable at the level of corporators. “I think to score their points, manifestos have been made in a way that is not realistic. In that race, the real basic issues have already been neglected by the contesting candidates,” he said.

...
Tags: women safety issues ghmc polls, religion caste priority ghmc polls, unemployment not priority ghmc polls, hyderabad polls false promises political parties


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watch an aerial survey on Cyclone affected areas on Saturday. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of 8 persons succumbed to cyclone

Farmers are trying to protect their paddy heap from the inundated waters in the field in Annampalli village in Mummidivaram mandal in Nivar cyclone in East Godavari District. (DC Image)

AP's low-lying villages alongside Penna river marooned

TPCC chief N.Uttam Kumar Reddy GHMC election campaign at Moosapet in Hyderabad.(DC Image:SSR)

Only Congress cares for people’s well-being, avers Uttam

P M Modi at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

PM Modi reviews Covid vaccine progress at Bharat Biotech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flanked by BJP Telangana leaders, holds a sword during a public meeting, ahead of GHMC elections in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI)

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief Nadda

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

Those whom Modi lent support lost elections, says Owaisi

The MIM chief said Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham