TRS leaders grabbing park land, constructing illegal structure on Musi bed: Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday questioned the TRS government about providing water connections for Re 1 within Greater Hyderabad limits, which was promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The Congress leader was speaking at campaign meetings at Uppal and Kukatpally Assembly constituencies. He accused the TRS government of failing to fulfil even one promise in the 2016 GHMC election manifesto.

He said that minister K.T. Rama Rao should answer about the water connection. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were grabbing park land apart from constructing illegal structures on the bed of the Musi.

He alleged that the TRS corporators had been of little help to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic, and hadn’t addressed their problems.

Regarding the CM’s public meeting, Revanth Reddy said that the people had got to see him after a long time, and they would next see him after three years. In the meantime, he would be in his farmhouse, the Congress leader said.

Revanth Reddy said he was not invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Bharat Biotech facility, though he was the local MP.

He listed out the projects implemented by the previous Congress government such as the Shamshabad airport, the supply of Krishna and Godavari water, Outer Ring Road, Metro Rail, the P.V. Narasimha Rao expressway and Aarogyasri.

The Congress leader said that the state had gone into debt due to the failure of the Chief Minister. He appealed to the he people to vote for the Congress and give a chance to development.