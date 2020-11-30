The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 29 Nov 2020 Shah show surges saf ...
Nation, Politics

Shah show surges saffron self-belief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 30, 2020, 5:50 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2020, 5:50 am IST
After puja, Shah participated in a road show from Warasiguda to Sitaphalmandi, parts of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency
Central home minister Amit Shah at a road show from Warasiguda to Sitaphalmandi, along with Kishan Reddy and K Laxman. (DC Image: Deepak Deshpande)
 Central home minister Amit Shah at a road show from Warasiguda to Sitaphalmandi, along with Kishan Reddy and K Laxman. (DC Image: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: An unprecedentedly massive crowd on both sides of the road to cheer union home minister Amit Shah gave a massive boost of confidence to the BJP about its performance in the GHMC elections on Saturday, the last day of the campaign.

Shah arrived at Begumpet airport in a special fight and was received by his deputy, union minister of state for home affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, state party president Bandi Sanjay, party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, national vice-president D.K. Aruna, party national OBC president Dr K. Laxman, MP D. Arvind, former MP V. Vivek and other key leaders. From there, the entourage went to the Old City to offer prayers at the Bhagyalaxmi temple.

 

After puja, Shah participated in a road show from Warasiguda to Sitaphalmandi, parts of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. A leviathan crowd had gathered for the show, with saffron flags waving from every nook and corner.

Shah stood on a prachara ratham (campaign vehicle) along with Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, and waved to the enthusiastic supporters. Party cadre shouted slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Ram Laxman Janaki, Jai bolo Hanuman ki throughout the event.

The convoy could only inch slowly through the serpentine paths and amidst the massive crowds. After an hour of a vastly successful road show, Shah went to the BJP party office at Nampally to address the media.

 

“After seeing the enthusiastic crowds and their energy, I am sure the GHMC will see the mayor of BJP. I am touched by the love of the people and their faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

...
Tags: amit shah roadshow, amit shah hyderabad, ghmc elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chandrabau Naidu.

Allow media to cover Assembly session, demands Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana state Congress president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy GHMC election campaign Candidate - Rashid Khan , youth leader Aamer Javed and others divison Vijay nagar colony in Nampally. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

Congress developed Hyderabad most: Uttam

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah greets the BJP party workers and public during his visit to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

BJP will form next government in Telangana: Amit Shah

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flanked by BJP Telangana leaders, holds a sword during a public meeting, ahead of GHMC elections in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI)

BJP will form next government in Telangana: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah greets the BJP party workers and public during his visit to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief Nadda

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

Those whom Modi lent support lost elections, says Owaisi

The MIM chief said Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham