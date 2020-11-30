Shah show surges saffron self-belief

Central home minister Amit Shah at a road show from Warasiguda to Sitaphalmandi, along with Kishan Reddy and K Laxman. (DC Image: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: An unprecedentedly massive crowd on both sides of the road to cheer union home minister Amit Shah gave a massive boost of confidence to the BJP about its performance in the GHMC elections on Saturday, the last day of the campaign.

Shah arrived at Begumpet airport in a special fight and was received by his deputy, union minister of state for home affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, state party president Bandi Sanjay, party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, national vice-president D.K. Aruna, party national OBC president Dr K. Laxman, MP D. Arvind, former MP V. Vivek and other key leaders. From there, the entourage went to the Old City to offer prayers at the Bhagyalaxmi temple.

After puja, Shah participated in a road show from Warasiguda to Sitaphalmandi, parts of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. A leviathan crowd had gathered for the show, with saffron flags waving from every nook and corner.

Shah stood on a prachara ratham (campaign vehicle) along with Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, and waved to the enthusiastic supporters. Party cadre shouted slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Ram Laxman Janaki, Jai bolo Hanuman ki throughout the event.

The convoy could only inch slowly through the serpentine paths and amidst the massive crowds. After an hour of a vastly successful road show, Shah went to the BJP party office at Nampally to address the media.

“After seeing the enthusiastic crowds and their energy, I am sure the GHMC will see the mayor of BJP. I am touched by the love of the people and their faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi ji,” he said.