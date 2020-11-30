The Indian Premier League 2020

SEC, GHMC making elaborate arrangements for tomorrow's polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 30, 2020, 4:44 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2020, 4:44 am IST
Polling will commence on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and continue up to 6:00 p.m
Officials arrange ballot boxes to be used for GHMC 2020 Elections to be held on December 1 at the distribution center at City College. (DC Image: P.Surendra)
 Officials arrange ballot boxes to be used for GHMC 2020 Elections to be held on December 1 at the distribution center at City College. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (SEC) and GHMC have started making elaborate arrangements for the polling to be held in 150 wards of the corporation on Tuesday. Polling will commence on Tuesday at 7 am. and continue up to 6 pm.

In view of Covid-19, sanitising hands will be mandatory at every polling station. Markings will be made on premises of the polling station to ensure social distancing within queues.

 

If required, voters will be asked to lower their facemask for identification. At any given time, only one voter will be allowed to stand in front of each polling official while ensuring social distance.

The SEC has released a set of identity documents that will be accepted as ID proof in case a voter does not have the voter ID card.

In all, there are as many as 1,122 candidates in fray, including from major political parties. There are 74,67,256 people eligible to cast their vote at one of the 9,101 polling stations situated in 2,927 locations spread all over the twin cities and its environs. Supervising the polls will be a whopping 36,404 polling personnel.

 

Poll authorities will deploy 702 50-seater RTC buses, 48 goods vehicles, 445 four wheelers, 16 tempos and 1,460 mini-buses on the polling day. These vehicles will travel along 611 routes. There will be 18,202 ballot boxes in which voters will cast their votes on Tuesday.

Authorities have received 2,629 applications for postal ballots, 1,540 online and 1,089 offline. After verification, they have issued 1,926 postal ballots of which 1,009 will be online and 917 offline.

Voters coming to polling stations will have to invariably wear masks. They will not be allowed into the polling station without the mask. No voter will be allowed to carry his or her cell phone or any other electronic gadget into the polling station.

 

Voter slips are being distributed to all electors by booth level officers (BLOs). However, if any elector has not received his or her voter slip, she or he can download it through GHMC App / tsec.gov.in / ghmc.gov.in.

Info points:

No. of DRC Centres: 30 (one per Circle)

Total Voters: 74,67,256

Men: 38,89,637

Women: 35,76,941

Others: 678

No. of Flying Squads: 60 (two per circle)

No. of Static Surveillance Teams: 30 (one per circle)

No. of Polling Personnel: 36,404 (with sufficient reserves)

Polling Officers (POs): 9,101

 

APOs: 9,101

OPOs: 18,202

No. of Returning Officers: 150

No. of Assistant Returning Officers: 150

No. of General Observers: 12

No. of Expenditure Observers: 30

 

Party Affiliation No. of Candidates

BJP 149

CPI 17

CPI (M) 12

INC 146

TRS 150

AIMIM 51

TDP 106

Other States &

Registered parties 76

Independents 415

Total 1,122

 

GHMC has listed several documents that may be carried in lieu the Electoral Photo Identity Card as ID proof while voting. They Include:

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Passport
  • Driving License
  • Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to its employees by state / central governments, public sector undertakings, local bodies or public limited companies
  • Passbooks with photographs issued by Public Sector Banks TSCOB / DCCBs / post offices
  • Income Tax Identity Card (PAN Card)
  • Smart Cards issued by the RGI under the scheme of National Population Register (NPR)
  • MNREGA Job Card (issued on or before the date of election notification)
  • Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour (issued on or before the date of election notification)
  • Pension document with photograph, such as ex-servicemen pension book / pension payment order, ex-service person's spouse / dependent certificates, old age pension order, widow pension order with photograph (issued on or before the date of election notification)
  • Identity cards with photographs issued by the secretariat of the Legislative Assembly / Legislative Council to MLAs / MLCs
  • Ration Cards with photographs (issued on or before the date of election notification)
  • SC / ST / BC certificates issued by the competent authority with photographs (issued on or before the date of election notification)
  • Freedom Fighter Identity Cards with photographs
  • Arms Licenses with photographs (issued on or before the date of election notification)
  • Certificate of any physical handicap with photograph (issued by competent authority on or before the date of election notification)
  • Identity cards with photographs issued by secretariat of Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha to Members of Parliament
  • Pattadar passbooks containing photographs (issued on or before the date of election notification)

 

