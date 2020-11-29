Personal attacks can’t dent our prospects: Owaisi

Owaisi said that since bifurcation, curfew was not imposed for a single day as there was no communal tension anywhere.

HYDERABAD: MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that every party is trying to combat his party, which is being attacked from all four corners by all political parties. However, they will not succeed in their desires to contain his party’s ascendance, her averred. Bharatiya Janata Party wants to change the history and disturb the composite culture, which is unique to Hyderabad, he said.

Addressing different election meetings on Saturday in Karwan and other areas he said BJP destroyed history, culture and language wherever and whenever it got a chance. Now they are eying Hyderabad. The people of the city should come forward to preserve its identity.

Owaisi said that the BJP has nothing to showcase as its contribution to the development of Hyderabad. The BJP-led government at the Centre did not provide a single rupee for the victims of the recent floods. It did not even provide funds for the development of Hyderabad, Owaisi said.

“If it extended help every affected family would get at least `80,000. When we started to expose them, they were branding me Jinnah and portraying MIM as an anti-national party,” he said.

Wondering about the decision of BJP leaders to change Hyderabad’s name as Bhagyanagar, declaring Old City residents as intruders and warning of a surgical strike, he wanted to know if they were also planning to change the names of Charminar and Golconda.

The Hyderabad MP claimed that doors of the party headquarters ‘Darussalam’ were open to all and said that his public representatives sit and hear the grievances of the general public. “Sometimes a common man argues with us and we think it is his right to grill us. You will not find such freedom of expression in any other party,” he pointed out.

Owaisi reminded that in the Delhi riots, 20 Masjids were damaged and the police forced three Muslims to chant the national anthem and bashed up.

One Youth Faizan succumbed to death later and it was found that his jawbones, rib bones were broken. “Can Home Minister Amit Shah tell how many police officials were suspended for this atrocity?” he asked.

He said that since bifurcation, curfew was not imposed for a single day as there was no communal tension anywhere. To maintain peace and law order, the role of police is appreciable, but no one can deny MIM’s contribution in maintaining peace and tranquility in the city, Owaisi said.

Party Floor Leader in the Legislative Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that BJP is rushing national leaders and even a Chief Minister for the civic body elections because they want to weaken the city and spread hatred. They want to obstruct the pace of development here, he said.