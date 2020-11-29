The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 29 Nov 2020 Only Congress cares ...
Nation, Politics

Only Congress cares for people’s well-being, avers Uttam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 29, 2020, 8:51 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2020, 8:51 am IST
TRS, BJP, MIM accused of ignoring real issues
TPCC chief N.Uttam Kumar Reddy GHMC election campaign at Moosapet in Hyderabad.(DC Image:SSR)
 TPCC chief N.Uttam Kumar Reddy GHMC election campaign at Moosapet in Hyderabad.(DC Image:SSR)

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people of Greater Hyderabad would never forgive the TRS, BJP and the MIM for not discussing the real problems of the people during the election campaign while keeping their focus only on polarisation on communal lines.

Addressing road shows at Banjara Hills, Serilingampally and other divisions on Saturday, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders of those parties for running the GHMC election campaign on non-issues.

 

The TPCC chief said that the Congress was the only party which raised people's issues and proposed possible solutions in its manifesto. He said that they never believed in polarisation or other such tactics to win elections. It always adopted a straight approach, which was to resolve issues concerning people.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that none of the Union ministers, state ministers and other top leaders would ever visit the lanes or by-lanes of Hyderabad once the election campaign concludes on Sunday. Therefore, he said that people should not get carried away with the fake promises being made by the BJP and TRS leadership.

 

"The TRS government in Telangana state and the BJP government at the Centre have stopped resolving people's grievances for a long time. MIM deserves no special mention as its role is confined to that of a B-team of BJP and RSS. Presently, the Congress is the only party which is serious about serving the people," he said.

"The TRS, BJP and MIM are seeking people's votes just to win the GHMC elections. But the Congress party is seeking votes only to address people's problems in the right earnest. Hence, the electorate should take a conscious decision and vote judiciously to ensure that the right leaders represent them in GHMC for the next five years," he said.

 

...
Tags: ghmc polls, congress, uttam kumar reddy


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watch an aerial survey on Cyclone affected areas on Saturday. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of 8 persons succumbed to cyclone

Farmers are trying to protect their paddy heap from the inundated waters in the field in Annampalli village in Mummidivaram mandal in Nivar cyclone in East Godavari District. (DC Image)

AP's low-lying villages alongside Penna river marooned

P M Modi at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

PM Modi reviews Covid vaccine progress at Bharat Biotech

Mantralayam and Sangameshwaram ghats are attracting the maximum number of visitors.

Pushkar visitors brave chilly weather at Tungabhadra ghats



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flanked by BJP Telangana leaders, holds a sword during a public meeting, ahead of GHMC elections in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI)

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief Nadda

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

Those whom Modi lent support lost elections, says Owaisi

The MIM chief said Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham