Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi

HYDERABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that only the BJP had the guts to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. He said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya.

Adityanath was speaking at road shows in Jeedimetla and Kukatpally. He recalled that Hyderabad had merged with the country under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. When the Nizam tried to merge Hyderabad with Pakistan, the people revolted and Patel merged Hyderabad State with India.

He said that the family members of Nizam, who obstructed developmental activities, had to be taught befitting lessons.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre had abolished Article 370. Several Hyderabadis had come forward to participate in the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya with generous contributions. He applauded Modi for getting the chance for Bhoomi Puja to construct the Ram mandir.

He slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for not constructing houses for the poor, whereas he, as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, had constructed 35 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana scheme.

He wanted to know why the state government had not deposited money in the bank accounts of families who had suffered because of the floods while Modi ensured deposit of Rs 6,000 annually into the accounts of farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused Rao of trying to loot money as was done by the Nizam’s family. He said TRS and MIM had colluded for personal gains. He lamented that MIM MLAs in Bihar had declined to utter the word Hindustan at their oath-taking ceremony.

He appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for BJP and be assured of a more vibrant Hyderabad in the days ahead.