The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 29 Nov 2020 GHMC polls: TRS man ...
Nation, Politics

GHMC polls: TRS man caught distributing cash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2020, 4:57 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2020, 4:57 am IST
The opposition party gheraoed the TRS worker at Somajiguda area on Sunday evening and accused him of distributing cash to locals there
The opposition party gheraoed the TRS worker at Somajiguda area on Sunday evening and accused him of distributing cash to locals there. (Representational Image)
 The opposition party gheraoed the TRS worker at Somajiguda area on Sunday evening and accused him of distributing cash to locals there. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police booked a case against a TRS party worker for allegedly distributing cash in the Somajiguda area. According to the police, the opposition party gheraoed Srikanth, a TRS worker at Somajiguda area on Sunday evening and accused him of distributing cash to locals there.

“Though a video shows that people were pulling cash out of Srikanth’s pocket, there was no proof of him distributing any money to the public there. When our team reached the place to inspect, cash pulled out of his pocket was missing. We are verifying the claims made by the opposition party members,” said Niranjan Reddy, police inspector, Panjagutta.

 

...
Tags: trs workers, cash distribution, ghmc polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Central home minister Amit Shah at a road show from Warasiguda to Sitaphalmandi, along with Kishan Reddy and K Laxman. (DC Image: Deepak Deshpande)

Shah show surges saffron self-belief

Chandrabau Naidu.

Allow media to cover Assembly session, demands Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana state Congress president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy GHMC election campaign Candidate - Rashid Khan , youth leader Aamer Javed and others divison Vijay nagar colony in Nampally. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

Congress developed Hyderabad most: Uttam

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah greets the BJP party workers and public during his visit to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

BJP will form next government in Telangana: Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flanked by BJP Telangana leaders, holds a sword during a public meeting, ahead of GHMC elections in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI)

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief Nadda

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

Those whom Modi lent support lost elections, says Owaisi

The MIM chief said Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham