GHMC polls: TRS man caught distributing cash

The opposition party gheraoed the TRS worker at Somajiguda area on Sunday evening and accused him of distributing cash to locals there. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police booked a case against a TRS party worker for allegedly distributing cash in the Somajiguda area. According to the police, the opposition party gheraoed Srikanth, a TRS worker at Somajiguda area on Sunday evening and accused him of distributing cash to locals there.

“Though a video shows that people were pulling cash out of Srikanth’s pocket, there was no proof of him distributing any money to the public there. When our team reached the place to inspect, cash pulled out of his pocket was missing. We are verifying the claims made by the opposition party members,” said Niranjan Reddy, police inspector, Panjagutta.