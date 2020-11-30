Assembly winter session will get hot with YSRC-TDP joust

VIJAYAWADA: AP Assembly’s Winter Session is expected to heat up with opposition and ruling parties crossing swords on several issues. The discussions may end up being the beginning of campaigning for the forthcoming local body elections.

Opposition Telugu Desam has chosen 20 issues to expose failures of the Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Ruling YSR Congress is planning to counter the same by exposing failures of TD in dealing with several important issues when it ruled the split Andhra Pradesh.

TDP will focus on cornering the government in Assembly by bringing up attacks on temples, Dalits, minorities and women, increase in property taxes, crop damage due to incessant rains and cyclone, government’s failure in dealing with Coronavirus, local body elections, smart meters for agricultural pump sets under free power scheme, non-distribution of TIDCO houses, pending NREGS bills, corruption in new sand policy, abnormal increase in prices of essential commodities, neglect of Polavaram project, closure of industries, cancellation of PPAs, difficulties being faced by private teachers, liquor sales, collection of toll tax on state roads, cancellation of welfare schemes, no increase in pension amounts, and increasing debt of government.

TDLP deputy leader K. Atchannaidu said the main opposition will not spare ruling YSRC in the Assembly as well as the Council. Majority sections of the society are suffering under the YSRC government since the past 18 months TD legislators will question the government on behalf of the public.

Coming to the ruling party, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy himself conducted a meeting with ministers and directed them to draw separate strategies for countering the opposition parties when sessions are on in both the Assembly and Council. Ministers and ruling party legislators have been asked to prepare well on subjects, along with proof and records, to “whitewash” opposition TD. Treasury benches will expose the failures of erstwhile TD government for leaving huge debts while stepping down from power and attacks on Dalits, women and minorities under its rule.

YSRC will defend itself pointing to implementation of welfare schemes despite financial and Corona crises, containment of Covid-19, phase-wise liquor ban, distribution of compensation to farmers within a few days of crop losses, and TD government cheating people over construction and distribution of TIDCO houses, among others.

Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana asserted that YSRC will expose the opposition with proof and evidence.

Government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said YSRC has drawn strategies to counter the opposition in both the Assembly and Council towards exposing the opposition’s doublespeak within the public.