Allow media to cover Assembly session, demands Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Assembly N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram strongly objecting to ban on media and removal of media point in the Assembly premises. He sought restoration of media point and entry of media for covering the Assembly and Council sessions.

The LOP asserted that media is crucial in communicating to people debates and nature of proceedings in the legislative bodies. He felt banning media from Assembly is harmful than even G. O. 2430, which was issued by YSRC government in the past to punish journalists who write stories against the government.

Naidu alleged democratic systems are under attack in the state. Opposition has every right to express its opinions on decisions taken by the government, as does the media. He pointed out that media has been allowed to cover Parliament, whereas AP has Assembly has imposed a ban on it. His opined that applying different rules in different legislative bodies is unconstitutional.

The TD chief demanded that immediate steps be taken to permit all sections of media to cover the Assembly and Council sessions starting Monday.