Nation Politics 29 Nov 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao lets RTC staff join duty

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 12:56 am IST
While announcing the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Mr Rao invited the RTC workers to resume duty from Friday morning.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Giving relief to TSRTC workers, who have ended their 55-day-old strike and are waiting to return to work, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the Cabinet had decided to give them a chance to resume duty unconditionally. He also hiked fares by 20 paise per kilometre from Monday.

Incidentally, Friday marks 10 years of the day Mr Rao called off his fast in 2009 during the agitation to demand Telangana statehood. The RTC staff had gone on strike on October 5, and had twice ignored deadlines set for their return to work.

 

While announcing the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Mr Rao invited the RTC workers to resume duty from Friday morning. He appealed to the temporary staff not to attend duty and said they would be given a chance in the future. He thanked them for serving the people when the RTC workers were on strike.

Stating that “RTC workers are our children,” Mr Rao said the Cabinet had decided to release `100 crore as immediate relief to the RTC and permitted the management to incre-ase fares by 20 paisa per km to fetch an additional income of `752 crore. The new fares will come into force from Monday.

The Chief Minister announced that the government will provide a job to each of the family members of RTC workers who died during the strike.

Stating that the government had nothing against the RTC workers, Mr Rao said that they had dragged their families on to the road by falling into the trap of the unions. He said that the unions and Opposition parties were responsible for the suicide and deaths of RTC workers.

The Chief Minister said the government would not recognise RTC trade unions. In future, it would talk directly to the workers not with the trade union leaders who, he said, had messed up the RTC issue.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cautioned the RTC workers that if they took this chance lightly, they would be responsible for any consequences.

Lashing out at BJP MPs for their dual stand on the Motor Vehicles (Amend-ment) Act, he asked if they had ever got funds from the Centre to save the RTC.

Referring to the BJP MPs’ demand regarding the Centre’s share in the RTC, the Mr Rao said, “We will give notice to the Centre and we will also go to court if required to get funds from the Centre. We will certainly dig out the accounts of the RTC with regard to the Centre’s share.”

He said Opposition parties played cheap politics during the RTC strike. “They are not really concerned. They tried to get some political benefit,” he said.

Mr Rao said CJ Ragha-vendra Singh Chauhan had showed real concern for the RTC workers when the two met at Raj Bhavan during the Constitution Day celebrations.

“He told me that RTC workers were poor people and asked me to show some sympathy towards them as the law had limited scope to get involved in the RTC strike.”

He said each RTC worker would be informed about the actual financial position of the corporation, He would invite the workers for lunch and discuss with them the measures to make the RTC a more sustainable and profit-making unit.

Regarding privatisation of RTC routes, Mr Rao said that the government’s plan was different and the Opposition was making false and misleading statements.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The FIR referred some specific points for investigation, that included the appointment of retired government servants as advisors to Hajela.

Hajela accused of misappropriation of funds

Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya: I referred to Udham Singh

Asaduddin Owaisi

Portraying Godse as patriot is BJP’s inner voice: Asaduddin Owaisi

Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi flays govt for fiscal failure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chairs first cabinet meet of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'

Mumbai-Aerial view of Shivaji Park during the Maharashtra ministry swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. 9Photo by Debasish Dey)

Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Uddhav's swearing-in

The Bombay High Court has refused to take up urgent hearing on a petition filed by a group of lawyers seeking a stay on the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening. (Photo: File)

'Vajpayee govt created Jharkhand, Modi taking it forward,' says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had created Jharkhand and the Narendra Modi dispensation is taking it forward. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Protester hurl slipper at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy during Amaravati tour

The slipper, hurled by someone from the public, hit the side-window of his seat of the bus he was travelling in. (Photo: ANI)

Vaiko detained for protesting against SL President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit

MDMK leader Vaiko and his party workers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning against newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, police said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham