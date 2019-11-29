Nation Politics 29 Nov 2019 Devendra Fadnavis go ...
Devendra Fadnavis goes on house hunt, vacates CM's residence

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 9:40 am IST
They had moved to Mumbai after Fadnavis became Chief Minister in October 2014.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday started vacating the official Chief Minister residence in South Mumbai. (Photo: File)
 Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday started vacating the official Chief Minister residence in South Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday started vacating the official Chief Minister residence in South Mumbai.

A vehicle of professional packers and movers company arrived at 'Varsha', the official Chief Minister's bungalow in the upscale Malabar Hill area, in the afternoon to move his belongings, a police official posted there said.

 

Fadnavis had resigned from the Chief Minister's post on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, has started hunting for a new house in Mumbai as he and his family members will continue to reside in the metropolis.

Fadnavis's wife Amrita is a senior executive in Axis Bank and their daughter also studies in Mumbai. They had moved to Mumbai after Fadnavis became Chief Minister in October 2014.

As the leader of the BJP's legislature party, Fadnavis, elected from the Nagpur South West seat, is likely to become the Leader of Opposition in the new assembly.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray's family residence 'Matoshree' is located in suburban Bandra.

The swearing-in ceremony follows days of dramatic political developments, in which the BJP had formed government on November 23 morning after Ajit Pawar broke ranks with the NCP and aligned with the BJP.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.

However, the four-day-old government collapsed on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned citing "personal reasons" and Fadnavis followed suit.

 

...
