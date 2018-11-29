search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: Reject betrayers of AP on Special Category Status

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Terming the BJP and TD as anti-people parties, Mr Reddy said that there was no need to further believe them.
 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Virtually setting the tone for 2019 elections, YSR Congress president Mr Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the people to reject BJP, Congress, TD and Jana Sena parties as they were all part of the great betrayal during the division of the state depriving the new state of AP of Special Category Status (SCS). 

“We have to now sweep all the MP seats for better bargaining power,” he said.

 

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Palakonda in Srikakulam district on Wednesday as part of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Mr Reddy said that, “During the state division, Congress had written that SCS shall be given instead of a definite should be given, while during 2014 elections, Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan had also said that the special status for the state would be given much before. All of them have betrayed us!”

Terming the BJP and TD as anti-people parties, Mr Reddy said that there was no need to further believe them. 

“Simply reject them at hustings and give YSR Congress a full mandate,” he said and added that, “We will give support to any dispensation that categorically gives a written assurance of according SCS which will result in more investments coming in, more industries coming up and employment opportunities growing immensely that will be beneficial to the youth in a big way.”

Mr Reddy said that the chief minister had been busy moving around to various places and the script was the same in the ensuing 2019 polls as it was in the 2014 polls. 

...
Tags: special category status, ys jagan mohan reddy, congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam




