Telangana TD not keen about Nara Lokesh campaigning

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT minister and Telugu Desam’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh is yet to join the party campaign for the TS Assembly elections.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Mr Lokesh had campaigned in Telangana and later in 2015, he also toured many districts of the state in the name of reviving the old glory of the party. However he is yet to visit Telangana for campaigning for Telugu Desam.

At a recent press conference in Visakhapatnam, Mr Lokesh had said, “If the party high command wants, I am ready to campaign in Telangana for the Assembly elections.”

In AP, several MLAs and party leaders requested Mr Lokesh to visit their constituencies. But in Telangana no such request was made by any TD candidate or party leaders.

When Lokesh took charge as the coordinator of TD Workers Welfare Fund in June 2014 at NTR Trust Bhavan, he had said that the party has launched the fund to help the party workers who are in need, irrespective of their Telangana, Rayalaseema or Coastal Andhra origin.

In the Telangana Assembly elections, the TD is contesting in 13 constituencies. Moreover in Kukatpally Assembly constituency, his relative Nandamuri Suhasini is in fray.

While the TD leaders are talking about campaigning by Junior NTR, they are not so keen about Mr Lokesh. A senior TD leader said, “We are not concerned about Lokesh. We are concerned about Junior NTR — whether he will campaign or not.”

After the announcement of Ms Nandamuri Suhasini as TD's Kukatpally candidate, there were discussions even in the social media whether her brothers Junior NTR and actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram would campaign for her or not, Mr Lokesh.