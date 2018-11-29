Rahul Gandhi terms TRS Telangana Rashtriya Sanghparivar

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi claims that the wave in favour of the Congress in Telangana will drive away the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) from power. Alleging a secret alliance with the BJP, Mr Gandhi said that the TRS does not stand for Telangana Rashtra Samiti, but for Telangana Rashtriya Sanghpariwar.

Mr Gandhi was speaking at a public meeting on Wednesday in Kosgi which comes under the Kodangal constituency. “In Telangana there is a wave in favour of the Congress and this wave will get the Congress alliance into power and the TRS will have to step down from power,” he said.

He said the people of Telangana who believed that KCR would fulfil their dreams of Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, funds and placements) were cheated by him. Now, the people of Telangana know that their dreams still remain just dreams.

“The surplus-budget state is now in debt, while the assets of KTR (caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao) have gone up by 400 per cent.”

The TRS government has raised the estimate of the cost of the Pranahitha Chevella project from Rs 40,000 crore by changing its name into Kaleshwaram project and redesigning it, Mr Gandhi alleged.

A day after Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress and the TRS are one and the same, Mr Gandhi strongly countered him saying, “Mr Modi said that there are similarities between the Congress and the TRS. He never said this before the elections. If it is true that TRS and Congress are one and the same, then why does TRS support the BJP in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha?