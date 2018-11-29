search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu rebukes KCR’s claims of Naidu’s sabotage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Mr Naidu along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi participated in the election campaign at Sanathnagar on Wednesday.
 N Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu blasted Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for alleging that he had stifled Telangana’s development. 

Mr Naidu questioned his Telangana counterpart: “Did I obstruct you from making a Dalit the Chief Minister? Did I obstruct you from constructing double bedroom houses? Did I obstruct you from inducting a woman into the cabinet? Did I obstruct you from cleaning Hussainsagar? Did I obstruct you from making Hyderabad as global city? Did I obstruct you from DSC recruitment?”

Mr Naidu said for decades the Telugu Desam and Congress parties had put in their best efforts to build Cyberabad and now Mr Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao want to steal the credit.

Mr Naidu got a warm reception here as many migrants from Andhra Pradesh have made Sanathnagar their home. There were slogans saying ‘We miss you’ and ‘We are here because of you.’  

Mr Gandhi said Mr Naidu had joined hands with the Congress in the interests of the nation. He recalled that in the 2004 election campaign, he had said that Mr Naidu had worked well as Chief Minister.

KCR has not challenged or questioned Mr Modi for his failures because he is backing the ‘chowkidar’,” Mr Gandhi said. He pointed out that the BJP-led NDA Government is misusing institutions and anti-crime investigating agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and income tax department and using them against TD party leaders. “KCR abuses leaders of the opposition and causes communal and caste fights. Though the TD was our opponent for decades in United AP, never did the Congress abuse Mr Naidu. In fact, we appreciated his efforts in building Hyderabad. But KCR only knows how to abuse and cause unrest,” Mr Gandhi said.  

Spilling the beans Mr Naidu revealed that during the final TS assembly session in August 2018, adviser to the government and former Chief Secretary Rajeev Sharma went to Delhi and met the Union Home and Finance ministers. The sequence of events that followed was that bureaucrats were transferred, and then on September 2 the TRS held a massive rally and indicated that early elections would be held. On the 6th the assembly was dissolved and elections were announced. 

...
Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, k. chandrasekhar rao, telangana’s development, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


