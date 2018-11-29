search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao advises PM Modi to get eyes tested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Mr Rao told the Prime Minister to get his eye tested under the state-sponsored Kanti Velugu scheme.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao continued his verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in his public meetings in Medak district. 

Referring to Mr Modi’s remarks against the TRS government in Nizamabad on Tuesday, Mr Rao told the Prime Minister to get his eye tested under the state-sponsored Kanti Velugu scheme, if he is unable to see the development which the state has witnessed under the TRS rule.

 

The Chief Minister addressed public meetings in Narayankhed, Jukkal, Zaheerabad, Andhole, Zaheerabad, Sangareddy and Narsapur constituencies.

He said that from Mr Modi to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi to TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Left parties, all of them had ganged up to defeat a “lone and lean man.”

He said, “all these political parties are targeting me since I am a stubborn and straight-forward person who will not give up until he achieves what I desire for the people of Telangana state.”

Criticizing the NDA government for refusing to approve the hike in reservations for STs and minorities, he said, “We wrote over 30 letters to Mr Modi and even met him personally. Rather than heeding our requests, they are stating that they will not allow us to implement it.”

He asked: “Is this country your jagir or your father’s? This is democracy. You will not be in control forever.” 

Stating that both BJP and Congress want to implement feudal control over the states from Delhi, he said “I have been speaking against them and demanding for devolution of certain subjects to the States and they want to suppress my voice which will not be possible.” 

He announced that he would set out to take on Congress and BJP in the national politics after the Assembly elections. Terming TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy as “an incapable fellow,” Mr Rao reminded that he had not participated in the debate on irrigation projects in the Assembly.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, n chandrababu naidu, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




