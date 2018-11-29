search on deccanchronicle.com
Fear drove K Chandrasekhar Rao to early polls, says BJP chief Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Nov 29, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Mr Shah asked the audience whether they want to oblige by voting for MIM, TRS and Congress.
Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said it was the fear of defeat in caretaker Chief Minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao which compelled him to go for midterm elections to the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the gathering in Choutuppal, Mr Shah said, “They opted for simultaneous elections as the Modi wave was spreading all over the country. Thinking that he might also lose the elections because of the same, he (KCR) went in for early elections. He is dreaming of bringing his party back to power by cheating the people and making his son the Chief Minister. He made Telangana a debt-ridden state. He is trying to keep Telangana Pride as the mortgage to Muslims. Mr Rao said we did not agree when he asked the Central government for 12 per cent reservation to Muslims. Yes, we will not give reservation to Muslims.”

 

Quoting the comments of the MIM that everyone should fall at their feet, Mr Shah asked the audience whether they want to oblige by voting for MIM, TRS and Congress.  “The influence of the Congress influence is declining in the country. They are being forced to join regional parties. Not even a single promise which was made in the election manifesto of previous elections was fulfilled. They told that they would make a Dalit the Chief minister. They also promised to give three acres of land for Dalits, but forgot that. They even failed to implement the Central government schemes. The TRS government is an anti-farmer government,” he said, adding that because of this, 135 farmers committed suicide in the Chief Minister’s Gajwel constituency.

Mr Shah also promised to find a permanent solution to the fluoride problem in Nalgonda if his party came to power in Telangana.

