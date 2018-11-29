search on deccanchronicle.com
Asaduddin Owaisi counters with beef biryani

ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 29, 2018
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 1:30 am IST
MIM chief speaks on rising communalism in BJP, Congress
Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi stoked a controversy saying he would ask TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to send BJP president Amit Shah some biryani.

Mr Owaisi in a rally at Kukatpally on Tuesday night, said, “BJP president Amit Shah is saying that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is sending biryani to Muslims in the state. I didn’t know that Amit Shah liked biryani. If he is jealous that he has not been given biryani and the chief minister gave biryani to Asaduddin Owaisi, then I will call up Mr Rao now and ask him to send a parcel of kalyani (beef) biryani to Amit Shah before he leaves for New Delhi.”

 

Mr Owaisi stated, “If someone else is eating why is your stomach aching? You can eat too.”

Mr Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Pakistan to attend the wedding of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter. He said, “He was not even invited for the wedding. Begani shaadi meih Abdullah dewana. Who knows what the PM ate over there?”

In the meeting of the Majlis on Wednesday at Mallepally, Mr Owaisi targeted both the Congress and BJP parties stating that they were an unconquered force.

Mr Owaisi said, “It is a fact that the venom has increased and it has become difficult to differentiate between the BJP and the Congress. Leaders of the Congress are trying to show that they are more communal than Narendra Modi. Congress leaders are claiming that Rahul is Janeu-dhari Hindu and even Congress president is showing his lineage and claiming that his gotra is Dattatreya. What is the purpose of highlighting such personal issues in public?”

“Mr Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are focusing more on Hyderabad and Telangana to defeat us. Both leaders are working hard to defeat the Majlis and for that reason Rahul Gandhi addressed a meeting in Charminar,” he said on Wednesday. 

Mr Shah in his speech had stated that he would wipe out the Majlis in Telangana. Mr Owaisi said, “Both parties have a single agenda and want to check the Majlis before entering the Assembly.”

The president of the Bihar unit of AIMIM Akhtarul Iman, and Shoukat Ali, president of Uttar Pradesh and party candidate Jafar Hussain were present at the meeting.

