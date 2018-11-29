Amit Shah sticks to agenda of stoking ‘Telugu pride’

ADILABAD: BJP national president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the credit for his free entry without a passport into Adilabad district from Maharashtra will go to Adivasi leader Komuram Bheem who fought against the Razakars. Mr Shah said that the lotus will blossom in Adilabad as it is an entry point to Telangana from Maharashtra side and the BJP is in the power in Maharashtra.

Last week, the BJP president said that one would have needed a passport to Telangana if not for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who forced Hyderabad state to join the Union of India.

Mr Shah has been trying to stimulate feelings of ‘Swabhiman Telangana’ and ‘Telugu pride’ among his audiences in the state by talking about how Hyderabad Liberation Day is not being celebrated because the Majlis-e-Ittihadul Muslimeen (MIM) does not want it, and “appeasement” of the minorities with special welfare schemes.

Interestingly, the MIM, on the eve or Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, said that all the CMs bow to the party. “...Right from Rajasekhar Reddy to Kiran Reddy and even KCR.. all of them listen to us...,” MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had said.

Mr Shah said that neither Prof. Kodandaram’s party nor the Communists, the Telugu Desam or the Congress, dares to celebrate to Hyderabad Liberation Day. “The lotus will blossom in Telangana state from Adilabad (where BJP candidate Payal Shankar is contesting) which is an entry point to Telangana from Maharashtra where BJP government is ruling,” Mr Shah said.

However, no BJP candidate was elected as MLA so far from old Adilabad district but this time BJP is giving tough fight to the ruling TRS and Congress in Adillabad, Nirmal, Khanapur, Mudhole constituencies.