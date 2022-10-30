  
Nation Politics 29 Oct 2022 TRS alleges transfer ...
Nation, Politics

TRS alleges transfer of Rs 5.22 cr from Rajgopal’s co. to Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 30, 2022, 1:28 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 7:39 am IST
TRS alleged that Rs 5.22 crore was transferred by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's company Sushee Infra (DC Image)
 TRS alleged that Rs 5.22 crore was transferred by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's company Sushee Infra (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The TRS on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Rs 5.22 crore was transferred by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's company Sushee Infra and Mining Limited to various individuals, party leaders and firms mostly based in Munugode constituency for the purpose of distributing to the voters before the November 3 bypoll.

In a letter addressed to the ECI, Soma Bharath Kumar, TRS general secretary, claimed that the party had ‘clear source’ of information and provided details of money allegedly transferred to 23 bank accounts mostly located in the Munugode Assembly constituency.

He alleged that Compass Engineering was involved in transfer of Rs 1 crore at the behest of Sushee Infra, after money was transferred to its account on October 29. The amount was transferred to Mekala Parijatha (Rs 28 lakh), Neela Maheshwar (Rs 25 lakh) and Akshaya Seeds Pesticides and Fertilisers (Rs 25 lakh).

The first account is based in Munugode, and the next two in Marriguda, the TRS said. “Compass Engineering company kept Rs 22 lakh for disposal at the instructions of Sushee Infra,” Kumar stated.

On October 18, Sushee Infra allegedly transferred Rs 1.5 crore into different bank accounts. Pabbu Aruna and Pabbu Raju, said to be residents of Vidyanagar and Ramnagar, received Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore respectively in different accounts. On October 14, Rajgopal Reddy’s company allegedly transferred Rs 2 crore into different accounts of individuals based in Choutuppal and Panthangi. Except Chinthala Meganath Reddy who received Rs 40 lakh, others received Rs 16 lakh each.

“These recipients are different kinds of traders, individuals etc, who have no business connections with the transferor company. They are all residents of Munugode constituency. The transfer of funds in the way in which they are taking place is not only illegal and it is a clear violation of Model Code of Conduct and also constitutes a serious prosecutable offence,” the TRS complaint said.

“Sushee Infra and Mining Limited Company is the company to which the coal mining contract was awarded of the value of `18,000 crore and after that K. Rajagopal Reddy resigned to the Congress party and joined BJP (sic),” the TRS leader added.

...
Tags: munugode assembly, munugode bypoll, bjp leader komatireddy rajgopal reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

ECI bars Jagadish Reddy from Munugode campaign for 48 hours
KCR public meeting in Munugode today
TRS top guns skip Munugode campaign after BJP's operation Akarsh bombshell

Latest From Nation

Taking to the streets in addition to the candidates themselves, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from the BJP, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from the TRS and Palvai Sravanthi of Congress, were senior leaders from the three parties. — DC Image

Munugode bypoll: Political parties campaign in full swing

The largest display of knitted hats/caps was achieved by the Air Force Wives Welfare Association in New Delhi, India on 15 October 2022. — Twitter

AFWWA distributes woollen caps to underprivileged

This offer is valid from Saturday till November 10. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Free stroke screening at Medicover Hospital

OBCs constitute over 50 per cent of the population and most states, including Telangana, had adopted unanimous resolutions in their respective Assemblies for a clear-cut caste census in 2021. — Representational Image/AFP

Conduct OBC census, BC panel to Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KTR, Bandi embroiled in ‘cleansing’ war

(L-R) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

FCRA licence of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia cancelled

Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Bandi now asks KCR to take a lie test

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that leaked audio tape is like an item song added to a flop film. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham