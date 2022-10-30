TRS alleges transfer of Rs 5.22 cr from Rajgopal’s co. to Munugode

HYDERABAD: The TRS on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Rs 5.22 crore was transferred by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's company Sushee Infra and Mining Limited to various individuals, party leaders and firms mostly based in Munugode constituency for the purpose of distributing to the voters before the November 3 bypoll.

In a letter addressed to the ECI, Soma Bharath Kumar, TRS general secretary, claimed that the party had ‘clear source’ of information and provided details of money allegedly transferred to 23 bank accounts mostly located in the Munugode Assembly constituency.

He alleged that Compass Engineering was involved in transfer of Rs 1 crore at the behest of Sushee Infra, after money was transferred to its account on October 29. The amount was transferred to Mekala Parijatha (Rs 28 lakh), Neela Maheshwar (Rs 25 lakh) and Akshaya Seeds Pesticides and Fertilisers (Rs 25 lakh).

The first account is based in Munugode, and the next two in Marriguda, the TRS said. “Compass Engineering company kept Rs 22 lakh for disposal at the instructions of Sushee Infra,” Kumar stated.

On October 18, Sushee Infra allegedly transferred Rs 1.5 crore into different bank accounts. Pabbu Aruna and Pabbu Raju, said to be residents of Vidyanagar and Ramnagar, received Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore respectively in different accounts. On October 14, Rajgopal Reddy’s company allegedly transferred Rs 2 crore into different accounts of individuals based in Choutuppal and Panthangi. Except Chinthala Meganath Reddy who received Rs 40 lakh, others received Rs 16 lakh each.

“These recipients are different kinds of traders, individuals etc, who have no business connections with the transferor company. They are all residents of Munugode constituency. The transfer of funds in the way in which they are taking place is not only illegal and it is a clear violation of Model Code of Conduct and also constitutes a serious prosecutable offence,” the TRS complaint said.

“Sushee Infra and Mining Limited Company is the company to which the coal mining contract was awarded of the value of `18,000 crore and after that K. Rajagopal Reddy resigned to the Congress party and joined BJP (sic),” the TRS leader added.