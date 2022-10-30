KTR refuses to speak on MLAs poachgate

HYDERABAD: The TRS has refused to comment on the ‘poachgate’ attempt of four of its MLAs, with the party’s working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao stating that the “law will take its course.”

Addressing a press conference where he released a chargesheet against the BJP, Rama Rao said, “We are responsible people. We are running the government. If we say anything, it could be construed as if we were trying to influence investigations by law enforcement agencies. The law will do its job.”

He said that all the things related to the case were known to the people, who were aware who the culprits were.

Calling the BJP a “jhoota jumla” party, Rao said that the TRS chargesheet, being “filed on behalf of all the aggrieved sections of society,” shows how the BJP, running the country over the past eight years, failed miserably, and also failed Telangana repeatedly.

“The BJP is seeking votes in Munugode by resorting to personal abuse and degrading remarks on our Chief Minister. We are asking for votes by showcasing our developmental activities over the last eight years, and with promises of what more we will do for Munugode if we win,” he said.

The BJP government at the Centre has not given a single rupee to Telangana and will not do so in the future too, he said, adding that the TRS chargesheet exposes the BJP’s intellectual bankruptcy. He said that he announced he was adopting Munugode constituency to ensure that aspects of development that were lagging - because the MLA who represented Munugode had ignored it– would be completed.

TRS chargesheet

The TRS accused the BJP of ...