  
Nation Politics 29 Oct 2022 KTR refuses to speak ...
Nation, Politics

KTR refuses to speak on MLAs poachgate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 30, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 12:07 am IST
KTR released a chargesheet against the BJP. (File Photo: Twitter)
 KTR released a chargesheet against the BJP. (File Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The TRS has refused to comment on the ‘poachgate’ attempt of four of its MLAs, with the party’s working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao stating that the “law will take its course.”

Addressing a press conference where he released a chargesheet against the BJP, Rama Rao said, “We are responsible people. We are running the government. If we say anything, it could be construed as if we were trying to influence investigations by law enforcement agencies. The law will do its job.”

He said that all the things related to the case were known to the people, who were aware who the culprits were.

Calling the BJP a “jhoota jumla” party, Rao said that the TRS chargesheet, being “filed on behalf of all the aggrieved sections of society,” shows how the BJP, running the country over the past eight years, failed miserably, and also failed Telangana repeatedly.

“The BJP is seeking votes in Munugode by resorting to personal abuse and degrading remarks on our Chief Minister. We are asking for votes by showcasing our developmental activities over the last eight years, and with promises of what more we will do for Munugode if we win,” he said.

The BJP government at the Centre has not given a single rupee to Telangana and will not do so in the future too, he said, adding that the TRS chargesheet exposes the BJP’s intellectual bankruptcy. He said that he announced he was adopting Munugode constituency to ensure that aspects of development that were lagging - because the MLA who represented Munugode had ignored it– would be completed.

TRS chargesheet

The TRS accused the BJP of ...

  •  Sounding the death-knell of  farmers by seeking to fix metres for agricultural power connections
  • Imposing GST on handloom and khadi and seeking to increase the tax further
  • Raising cooking gas prices from Rs. 410 in 2014 to Rs. 1,100 in 2022’ the Narendra Modi government pushed people back to using wood to cook
  • Raising fuel prices abnormally, hitting the people hard on every front
  • Not fulfilling its promise of establishing a fluoride research centre and hospital in Munugode
  • Selling Life Insurance Corporation of India, and many Navaratna and Miniratna companies.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), k.t. rama rao, bharatiya janata party, munugode, poachgate
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

HC defers investigation in ‘poaching’ issue to Nov. 4
High drama over poaching of TRS MLAs continued for third day
BJP steps up attack, moves ED to probe poaching claims

Latest From Nation

Siddu and Ranjit rescued a woman and her baby from drowning in an agricultural wall after their car fell into it accidentally near Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district. — DC Image

Two Class X students save mother, son from drowning

Amaravati farmers march against the Three Capitals plan of the AP government. (DC/ Representational Image)

Encore turnout at Tirupati for Three Capitals

(L-R) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

KTR, Bandi embroiled in ‘cleansing’ war

Union fertilisers and chemicals secretary Arun Singhal along with district collector Dr S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana and police commissioner Chandrashekhar Reddy inspects arrangements at the Ramagundam plant of the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited on Saturday. (Photo By Arrangement)

PM Modi to inaugurate and dedicate RFCL to nation on Nov 12 in Peddapalli



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

FCRA licence of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia cancelled

Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 4th day in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Rare alignment of sun, moon, earth eclipses campaign day in Munugode

The partial eclipse kept politicians away from the streets of Munugode, the site for a high-stakes political battle between the TRS, the BJP, and the Congress. (Representational Image/AP)

Mallikarjun Kharge to assume role as Cong chief on Oct 26

India's Congress party newly appointed president Mallikarjun Kharge gestures after addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham