KCR public meeting in Munugode today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 29, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled to address a large public meeting on Sunday afternoon in Bangarigadda in Chandur mandal of Munugode. (Twitter)
HYDERABAD: The stage is set for a big push for TRS Munugode candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who is scheduled to address a large public meeting on Sunday afternoon in Bangarigadda in Chandur mandal of the constituency.

A lot of importance is being attached to the meeting, as it comes in the wake of the alleged attempt by the BJP to buy four TRS MLAs and also because it wraps up the high-profile ruling party campaign for the seat. The TRS is putting in a lot of effort to ensure a big attendance for the meeting.

Leaders from TRS said they were hoping that the Chief Minister would deliver a speech that would not only boost the spirit and morale of the party leaders and cadre but will also leave the BJP and the Congress campaigns searching for answers as the canvassing enters the last lap.

The last date of campaigning is November 1, with polling scheduled for November 3, followed by counting of votes and declaration of the result on November 6.

On Saturday, several TRS leaders, including ministers G. Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLAs Balka Suman and Gyadari Kishore inspected the meeting arrangements.

The BJP, which had shelved its October 31 public meeting that was to be addressed by party president J.P. Nadda, on Saturday said it expected at least 20,000 people to attend each of its mandal-level meetings on Monday. These meetings will be addressed by senior party leaders including some union ministers, the party said on Saturday.

