Encore turnout at Tirupati for Three Capitals

Tens of thousands took part in the e Rayalaseema Atma Gourava Maha Pradarshana on Saturday in Tirupati. (Photo by arrangement)

NELLORE: Close on the heels of Visakha Garjana’s success came the rally at Tirupati for mobilising support to YSRC government’s proposal for having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

Tens of thousands of people mobilised themselves for the Rayalaseema Atma Gourava Maha Pradarshana on Saturday. Their procession, starting from Krishnapuram, turned out to be huge, passing through Gandhi and Tilak roads before culminating at the Tirupati Municipal Corporation office.

NGOs, lawyers, public associations, intellectual forums, writers and student associations, along with general public, participated in the three-kilometre-long procession.

Many displayed placards thanking Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for honouring the decades’ old Sri Bagh Pact, which states that a capital must be established in the Rayalaseema region.

Lawyers too carried posters asserting that Kurnool as the judicial capital will aptly stand as a pillar of self-respect.

The march in Tirupati had been supported by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Tirupati MP Dr. M. Gurumoorthy. Karunakar Reddy carried a placard reading “Mana Atmagauravam Kapadukundam, Nyaya Rajadhani Sadhiddham (Let us protect our self-respect and establish a judicial capital).”

Overwhelmed by the turnout, the Tirupati MLA said, “This mahagarjana reflects the aspirations of the Rayalaseema people. This is just the beginning. Development is possible only with the establishment of a capital in Rayalaseema.”

Karunakar Reddy maintained that while CM Jagan is fulfilling the wish of people to establish a judicial capital in Kurnool, TD chief Chandrababu Naidu is spreading false propaganda on decentralisation of administration.

“The huge rally in Visakhapatnam and now in Rayalaseema is proof enough of people's support for the Chief Minister’s decision to establish three capitals,” the Tirupati MLA remarked.

Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy appealed to opposition parties to end the politics over establishment of the capitals and heed to demands of the public. “This rally puts an end to plans of selfish politicians, who want to satisfy the real estate mafia and establish only a single capital,” he remarked.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy thanked the public for turning out in huge numbers. “Over a lakh people joined the rally today. This in itself means a lot to us. YSRCP is a party of the people, for the people, and by the people. We promise to realise their aspirations,” he declared.

Tirupati mayor Dr. Sirisha and Rayalaseema Intellectuals Forum president M Purushottam Reddy also spoke in support of the three capitals’ proposal.