Nation Politics 29 Oct 2021 TS hits out at Godav ...
Nation, Politics

TS hits out at Godavari River Management Board for inaction on project reports

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 29, 2021, 6:59 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 6:59 am IST
Muralidhar said the GRMB was overstepping its mandate and demanded the river board to immediately send the DPRs to the CWC
Telangana state government has criticised the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for its inaction on Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of several irrigation projects. (DC representational photo)
 Telangana state government has criticised the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for its inaction on Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of several irrigation projects. (DC representational photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has criticised the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for its inaction on Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of several irrigation projects proposed by the state government on the Godavari river for months in the name of scrutiny.

In a letter addressed to the GRMB chairman on Thursday, Telangana state irrigation engineer-in-chief C. Muralidhar said the GRMB was overstepping its mandate and demanded the river board to immediately send the DPRs to the Central Water Commission (CWC) without any further delay.

 

"In the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, it was clearly mentioned that the function of GRMB/KRMB is confined to "making an appraisal of any proposal for the construction of a new project on the Godavari or Krishna rivers and giving technical clearance after satisfying that such projects do not negatively impact the availability of water as per the awards of the Tribunal, constituted under Inter-state River Water Dispute Act, 1956, for the projects already completed or taken up before the appointed day June 2, 2014," Muralidhar said.

 

In the meeting of second Apex Council meeting held in October 2020, it was clearly mentioned that the "appraisal has to be done by CWC also, before placing them before the Apex Council for an approval as the river boards do not have the requisite wherewithal in terms of technical expertise," he noted.

In line with this, Muralidhar said the TS government had submitted the DPRs to the GRMB for giving technical clearance as per the award of GWDT.

However, “the GRMB is going into many other aspects of DPRs and issuing observations/ remarks, instead of examining whether the projects do not negatively impact the availability of water as per the Tribunal awards for the projects already completed or taken up before the appointed day”,  he added.

 

He cited a letter addressed by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to CWC chairman in December 2020, on the DPR of Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, wherein the river board had asked CWC to look into aspects such as hydrology, irrigation planning, water availability, inter-state issues etc because the KRMB was not having requisite expertise.

The KRMB had also requested CWC that such subject matters or issues or analysis relating to hydrology, irrigation planning, water availability and inter-state issues in the DPR may kindly be got examined at CWC.

 

"Since GRMB and KRMB have the same staffing pattern, the KRMB’s December 2020 letter implies that the GRMB also does not have the requisite expertise in areas such as hydrology, etc in the DPR. This implies that GRMB is not following uniform process in scrutiny of DPRs of Telangana projects and exercising powers which exceeded its mandate under the AP Reorganisation Act," Muralidhar stated.

...
Tags: godavari river management board, detailed project reports, godavari river, central water commission (cwc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Curbs on paddy cultivation spark TRS, BJP slugfest

Actor Nagarjuna comes out of Vijayawada Airport to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Tollywood team thanks jagan for opening theatres

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves 10 tourism projects

Minister Perni Venkataramaiah. (DC photo)

Why start TRS in AP? Better merge states, Perni Venkataramaiah tells KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Crucial Congress Working Committee meets to discuss organizational polls

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC office in Delhi (ANI)

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)

Assembly bypolls 2021: 44 candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR reports

It also said that seven or 27 per cent candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs 4.97 crore. (AP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->