Nation Politics 29 Oct 2021
Nation, Politics

KCR reviews party’s strategy for Huzurabad Assembly byelection

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 29, 2021, 7:32 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 7:32 am IST
Chief Minister said his survey reports suggested the victory of the TRS with a good majority
Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday reviewed the party’s strategy for the Huzurabad Assembly byelection with ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and local leaders, who campaigned for the past five months in the constituency.

According to sources in the ruling party, the Chief Minister said his survey reports suggested the victory of the TRS with a good majority and that he will visit the Huzuarabad constituency to thank people within two weeks of the declaration of result and announced sops on the constituency.

 

The sources said the Chief Minister had asked them to remain on a high alert in the crucial last two days until the polling ends on October 30. He asked them to hold meetings with the party's polling booth agents and guide them on the strategy to be adopted on the polling day.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister felt that the aggressive campaign undertaken by party leaders and cadre against rising fuel and domestic LPG cylinder prices was well-received by all sections of people in the constituency. The people’s reaction, the Chief Minister felt, proved that they were very angry with the BJP for hiking prices and were ready to teach a lesson to the BJP in the election.

 

According to the TRS chief, the welfare schemes and development programmes of the TRS government in the Huzurabad constituency since May have evoked a good response from people, who realised that it was important to elect a ruling party in the bypoll to continue the ongoing development instead of electing an opposition party.

During his thanksgiving visit after the victory of the TRS candidate, the Chief Minister promised to announce setting up a new government medical college in Huzurabad besides sanctioning Rs 150 crore for the development of the constituency. Huzurabad and Jammikunta municipalities would get Rs 15 crore each and mandal headquarter towns would get Rs 30 lakh each and gram panchayats would get Rs 20 lakh each.

 

Earlier, the Chief Minister had released funds to Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar, after the TRS won bypolls in the two Assembly constituencies in October 2019 and May 2021 respectively and wants to continue this tradition in Huzurabad.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, huzurabad assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


