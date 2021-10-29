KCR, Jagan conspire to merge Telangana into AP: Revanth

Hyderabad: There is a deep-rooted conspiracy to destroy the separate statehood status of Telangana and merge the seven-year-old, youngest state of India into the residual Andhra Pradesh to recreate the old AP, alleged Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy, pointing fingers to the two Chief Ministers — K. Chandrashekar Rao and Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the key conspirators.

Diluting the entire spirit of self-respect of Telangana, betraying the sacrifices of thousands of martyrs and selling out the struggle for decades, TRS founder KCR is seeking to, in the name of expanding his empire, out to implement the clandestine deal forged with the leader of the neighbouring state, said Revanth Reddy.

Hatching the conspiracy, Jagan Reddy sent his sister Y.S. Sharmila Reddy to set up a party in Telangana, calling it the YSRTP, at the behest of Chandrashekar Rao, said Revanth speaking to Deccan Chronicle.

“While Congress leaders are house-arrested and our cadre beaten up by police, with false cases foisted on us when we fight for the rights of Telangana people — asking for three acres of land for Dalits, for job notifications for unemployed youth, to demand payment of unemployment allowances as per the TRS manifesto, a green carpet is laid out for the political activities of Sharmila Reddy,” he said.

“At the plenary, K. Chandrashekar Rao showed his intent clearly when he sacrificed the Telangana Talli statue, and instead, adopted Telugu Talli worshipped by Samaikhya Andhra proponents at the TRS plenary on October 25 in Hyderabad. What kind of a leader or political party will forsake his own mother and adopt the neighbour’s?” asked Revanth scathingly.

In his speech, TRS supremo Rao had said that several people in Andhra Pradesh were requesting him to start a branch of his party there because of his excellent work and life-changing welfare schemes – a point which Revanth harped upon, calling it a Freudian slip by KCR.

“People of AP are saying if we start TRS there in their state, they will make it victorious in the next elections,” KCR had said in his speech.

Quoting the statement of Andhra Pradesh minister and senior YSRC leader Perni Nani, who openly invited KCR to propose a resolution in Telangana state Assemblies for reunited the two Telugu states, Revanth Reddy said, “on behalf of four crore Telangana people, the Congress party, which gave Telangana, warns both the conspirators – the TRS and the YSRCP – that we will not let such a conspiracy by enemies of Telangana succeed. Ever.”

Perni Nani further said, “why set up a party here. Pass a resolution in Telangana Assembly seeking the reunification of AP with a merger of the two Telugus states. This is what our leader Jagan Mohan Reddy had said in 2013 — that the Telugu people need only one state — today, KCR garu is saying the same thing. We welcome his statement.”

“The Congress party will lead the struggle against the TRS and prevent Chandrashekar Rao from making any move to end the statehood of Telangana,” he said.

“Congress party activists will, with round-the-clock vigilance, stay alert to any move to do away without self-respect, self-rule and dignity.”

“I will sacrifice my life but not allow the future and dignity of my four crore Telangana people to be pawned away by a self-seeking power monger for the sake of expanding his rule. KCR will never be able to merge Telangana back into Andhra. Congress will stand as a stubborn wall,” he said.

Invoking upon the people of Telangana to stand up in protest to show the “conspirators” how strong our collective commitment is to keep Telangana separate as a state, Revanth Reddy called on all activists and fighters for statehood to join the mass protests on Friday against the “diabolical moves”.

After Tweeting against the moves afoot, he told DC, “Our struggle has begun again, this time to keep our beloved Telangana from being merged into AP to suit some financial interests of Andhra contractors. KCR and Jagan have challenged the people of Telangana – we shall give back the sternest response.”

Revanth Reddy also condemned the murder of Congress leader R. Ravinder Reddy in Mahabubnagar district. “The Congress party will stand behind the bereaved family members,” he added.