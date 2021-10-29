Nation Politics 29 Oct 2021 Badvel set for bypol ...
Nation, Politics

Badvel set for bypoll on October 30 with elaborate security arrangements

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2021, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 12:48 pm IST
The polling will be held from 7 AM to 7 PM, a senior official of the State government said
Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2. (ANI Photo)
 Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2. (ANI Photo)

Kadapa: The Badvel Assembly constituency in the district is all set to go for a by-poll on October 30 with police making elaborate security arrangements.

The polling will be held from 7 AM to 7 PM, a senior official of the State government said.

 

The seat fell vacant following the death of ruling YSR Congress Party legislator Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March.

The party has fielded Subbaiah's widow Sudha as its candidate while the opposition Telugu Desam Party announced that it would not nominate anyone to the by-poll respecting the widow of the demised legislator terming it "traditional values".

BJP's candidate Suresh Panathala supported by actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party is in the fray while Congress nominated P Kamalamma as its candidate.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

 

According to Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, as many as 281 polling stations for the by-poll were set up out of which 148 have been identified as "critical."

"Over 2,000 police personnel including central armed police forces have been deployed at all necessary places," the police official told PTI.

The constituency has over 2.16 lakh eligible voters.

...
Tags: badvel assembly, assembly constituency, ysr congress party (ysrcp), telugu desam party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Related Stories

Campaign ends in Badvel; stage set for triangle fight

Latest From Nation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in Panaji, on Oct 28, 2021. (PTI)

BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but TMC also stands for temple, mosque and church: Mamata

According to D.Madhuri Reddy, counsel for the Andhra Pradesh government in NGT, the southern bench of NGT in Chennai issued orders to this effect on Friday. (Twitter)

NGT stays Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project works

Rain water entered several houses and three vehicles were washed away in the overnight heavy rains and flooding in Punalur-Thenmala region in Kollam district. (DC Photo)

Widespread rains in southern Kerala; 'Orange Alert' for 5 districts

The growers and scientists are visiting plantations and are marking the healthy plants situated in the Yellow Leaf Disease hotspots. (Image credit: All India Areca Growers' Association)

Karnataka arecanut plantations hit by Yellow Leaf Disease



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)

Assembly bypolls 2021: 44 candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR reports

It also said that seven or 27 per cent candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs 4.97 crore. (AP Photo)

Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP

Capt Amarinder Singh with PM Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

BJP's N V Subhash lashes out at Owaisi over Father of Nation remarks

BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->