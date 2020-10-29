Mass movement against new farming laws in Telangana soon: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao, on Wednesday announced the launching of a state-wide mass movement soon against the new agriculture laws enacted by the BJP government.

Addressing a massive rally by farmers in Chegunta town of Dubbak assembly segment in support of TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha, Rao said that the new agriculture laws will cause more damage to farmers and the farm sector in the country than being beneficial to them and they forced the state governments to protect the farmers and their produce during any crisis.

Besides enacting these harmful laws, the BJP government at the centre also brought the electricity amendment bill to swindle the farmers with electricity charges.

The centre had written to Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao stating the it will give Rs 2500 crore to the state government if it would install metres to the agricultural pumps in the state, said Harish Rao, but the state government refused the proposal. On June 2, Harish Rao said that the CM Rao made it clear to the centre that the TRS government will not fix meters to pump sets at any cost and they don’t need Rs 2500 crore.

Citing the centre’s decision to allow maize imports, Rao asked “If the centre feeds our chicken with imported maize, who will buy the maize produced by the local farmers?”

Asking the BJP government for whose benefit it has been working, Rao said farmers used to get transformers only after paying Rs 30, 000 during the Congress regime. Farmers suffered during the Congress rule with the burning of pump sets given the voltage problems.

Asking farmers in Dubbak to choose whether they want the BJP which will fix meters to their pump sets or the Congress which has given them burnt motors or the TRS which is giving the 24 hours uninterrupted free power to them, Rao added that thet should also decide whether they want Kaleshwaram water or the liquor bottles being supplied by the BJP.

Rao conducted road shows in Pedda Gundavelli and Thimmapur villages under the Dubbak segment.