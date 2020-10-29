The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Politics 29 Oct 2020 Mass movement agains ...
Nation, Politics

Mass movement against new farming laws in Telangana soon: Harish Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 29, 2020, 11:49 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2020, 1:15 pm IST
The new laws will cause more harm to farmers than benefit them
T. Harish Rao
 T. Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao, on Wednesday announced the launching of a state-wide mass movement soon against the new agriculture laws enacted by the BJP government.

Addressing a massive rally by farmers in Chegunta town of Dubbak assembly segment in support of TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha, Rao said that the new agriculture laws will cause more damage to farmers and the farm sector in the country than being beneficial to them and they forced the state governments to protect the farmers and their produce during any crisis.

 

Besides enacting these harmful laws, the BJP government at the centre also brought the electricity amendment bill to swindle the farmers with electricity charges.

The centre had written to Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao stating the it will give Rs 2500 crore to the state government if it would install metres to the agricultural pumps in the state, said Harish Rao, but the state government refused the proposal. On June 2, Harish Rao said that the CM Rao made it clear to the centre that the TRS government will not fix meters to pump sets at any cost and they don’t need Rs 2500 crore.

 

Citing the centre’s decision to allow maize imports, Rao asked “If the centre feeds our chicken with imported maize, who will buy the maize produced by the local farmers?”

Asking the BJP government for whose benefit it has been working, Rao said farmers used to get transformers only after paying Rs 30, 000 during the Congress regime. Farmers suffered during the Congress rule with the burning of pump sets given the voltage problems.

Asking farmers in Dubbak to choose whether they want the BJP which will fix meters to their pump sets or the Congress which has given them burnt motors or the TRS which is giving the 24 hours uninterrupted free power to them, Rao added that thet should also decide whether they want Kaleshwaram water or the liquor bottles being supplied by the BJP.

 

Rao conducted road shows in Pedda Gundavelli and Thimmapur villages under the Dubbak segment.

...
Tags: dubbak harish campaign, metres to agri pump sets, dubbak bypoll, new farming laws
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hear CBI cases first, CM Jagan attorney urges special court

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney

Andhra Pradesh opposes conduct of local body polls

AP State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar

Declare unanimous local body polls invalid: Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pilot skirts Congress’ ‘Gaddar’ line in Scindia bastion

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (PTI)

PM Modi tears into RJD's Tejashwi, says he's Yuvraj of Jungle raj

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses a gathering ahead of Bihar state Assembly elections. in Patna, India, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP)

Uttam goes on door to door campaign in Dubakka

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Narendra Modi attacks Opposition, urges people to not vote for 'jungle raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections, in Muzaffarpur district, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar polls 2020: 53.53% voting recorded in first phase of elections

Voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes during the first phase Bihar assembly polls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Ara constituency in Bhojpur district, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham