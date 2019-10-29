Legislator quits Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The defection of Telugu Desam MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi to the YSRC has given the party a big jolt. Mr Vamsi submitted his resignation as legislator and quit the party, stating that he wanted to quit politics because he is unable to protect his followers from harassment

Mr Vamsi, a strong TD leader in Gannavaram, won the seat narrowly, overcoming a YSRC wave in the Assembly elections earlier this year. His quitting the party will be a big loss to the TD. According to reports several other MLAs are also planning to quit the TD.

Mr Vamsi won the Gannavaram Assembly seat with 838 votes, defeating the YSRC’s Yarlagadda Venkat Rao. It was alleged that Mr Vamsi and his followers distributed fake land pattas or title deeds to lure voters. The fake pattas issue came to light after the elections when the supposed beneficiaries lodged a complaint with the police.

Mr Vamsi had alleged that he was being harassed by TRS leaders who wanted him to join the YSRC.