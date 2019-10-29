Nation Politics 29 Oct 2019 Flags of discord in ...
Nation, Politics

Flags of discord in Congress: Whose side is DK Shivakumar on, asks Siddu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 29, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Illumination of truth shall always prevail over the darkness of lies.
Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar with Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami at Vijayanagar in Bengaluru on Monday. (KPN)
Bengaluru: Rival factions in the Congress locked horns on Monday after a video went viral in which former CM Siddaramaiah is heard disapproving of the gesture by Vokkaliga strongman and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar to hold a JD(S) flag on his homecoming to Bengaluru after his release from a Delhi jail.

Shivakumar who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case was granted bail and returned to the city on Saturday when he was handed  a JD(S) flag by a supporter of Mr Deve Gowda's party which he waved during a massive rally taken out by his supporters, in what seemed to be an innocuous gesture.

 

Some sources said the video featuring Siddaramaiah's critical comments was deliberately leaked by his supporters to drive home a point that Shivakumar, considered a strongman of the Vokkaliga community, has a soft corner for the JD(S) though it is seen by most Congressmen as a bitter rival in the Old-Mysuru region, which sends nearly 72 MLAs to the assembly.

In the video clip, Siddaramaiah even before meeting Shivakumar at his residence on Sunday after his release,  apparently expresses displeasure wondering 'what will happen to those workers who have been fighting JD(S) workers at the grassroots. He (Mr Shivalkumar) should not have done this,' he reportedly remarks.

Reacting to the controversy, Shivakumar in his usual nonchalant manner remarked, "I do not know in which context Siddaramaiah made these remarks, if at all he has made them. I have been pretty busy since my arrival from New Delhi. I did not get any time to see any clip which you (media) people are talking about."

He added that the welcome rally was an apolitical one as he had fans across party lines.

"I am a leader, who has supporters in all party. Moreover, this was not a political rally, this was a rally to welcome me, as many of my supporters felt that I was a victim of vendetta politics," he said.

“When this was termed an apolitical rally, I must reciprocate their love by holding their (JD-S) flag at least. I am proud to say that JD(S) leader H.D.
Kumaraswamy received me at the airport. If he has come or his party workers have come, I cannot be rude to them. I will continue to show my respect for them. There is a lot of difference between politics and personal equations.

I am a very friendly person, I do not hold any grudge after a point. I have had my fair share of political rivalry with Mr Kumaraswamy. That goes  up to a point, not beyond that. Personally we are good to each other. Political rivalry is different from enmity, we need to understand the thin line which separates enmity and rivalry," he retorted in response to a question.

Apparently realizing that the release of the video clip would create an unseemly controversy, Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets tried his best to clarify on the issue saying, "a casual private discussion at my residence is being misinterpreted by @BJP4Karnataka leaders to derive sadistic pleasure.

Illumination of truth shall always prevail over the darkness of lies. This will be my Deepavali message to my political rivals" he said while hinting that this was an attempt by the BJP to drive a wedge between Congress leaders.  

Reacting to the criticism of his statement that the Lingayats were now distancing themselves from Lingayat strongman and Chief Minister B.S.
Yediyurappa, and the Vokkaligas, another dominant community, were disenchanted with the JD(S) and H.D. Kumaraswamy. Siddaramaiah said he was inspired by B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Lingayat icon Basavanna and Kannada novelist and poet Kuvempu and believed in social justice. “I believe dismantling of the caste structure is possible only when their ideas are incorporated,” he said.

“The statement in the video is in fact my expression of happiness that people see beyond caste to decide their representatives. This is a sign of social progress & a mature electorate. What is wrong if I say that people are being secular?” Siddaramaiah tweeted adding, “This targeted fake news will further strengthen my commitment to social justice & my conviction to work for people. I thank my political rivals for this.”

Tags: d.k. shivakumar, siddaramaiah, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


