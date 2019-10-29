Delhi: Congress leaders question AAP govt for granting furlough to Ajay Chautala

Chopra alleged that the Kejriwal Government was helping the BJP as the "AAP is the B Team of the BJP." (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Subhash Chopra has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of colluding with the BJP in granting furlough to Ajay Chautala.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala, who is JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala's father, was released from Tihar Jail on Sunday after being granted furlough for a period of 14 days

Chopra said that the decision was taken in league with the Kejriwal Government as JJP and AAP were allies in the Parliament elections.

"The application for furlough would have to be routed through the Delhi Home Minister and if the AAP Government says that it has not given the permission, it is a big lie," Chopra said at a joint press conference with other Congress leaders.

Chopra alleged that the Kejriwal Government was helping the BJP as the "AAP is the B Team of the BJP."

Chairman of the Campaign Committee of Delhi Congress, Kirti Azad said that both AAP and BJP were "shadow boxing" to mislead the people.

He added, "JJP-AAP-BJP combine was hands-in-glove in fooling the people."

Azad claimed that if Kejriwal had not given bail to Ajay Chautala, Congress would have formed a government in Haryana.

