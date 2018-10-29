We have decided to contest bypolls: TTV Dhinakaran

KARUR: Averring that he would not give any opportunity for the AIADMK to continue in power in the State, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran vowed that his MLAs would rather contest the bypolls than seek legal recourse which might prolong the holding of the elections.

“If we go on an appeal before the Supreme Court (challenging the Madras High Court order upholding the Speaker’s order disqualifying the 18 rebel AIADMK lawmakers), there is likelihood of the elections getting postponed. I had asked them (MLAs) to visit their constituencies and get the feedback... we have decided to contest,” Mr Dhinakaran said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here he stated he did not wish to ensure an opportunity to the AIADMK to continue in power.

“Sometimes, if the case goes to the court, it may become the reason for not conducting the polls. For instance, the by-election to Thirupparankundram has been deferred owing to the case filed by Saravanan,” he said and added that he had consulted legal experts on the issue. “We have decided to contest …the final decision would be announced in two or three days.”

He took pot shots at Health Minister Dr. C. Vijaya Baskar wondering why he had not approached the Supreme Court on the gutka case whereas the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had promptly appealed before the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order directing CBI inquiry on him in the road contract case.

On Mr. Palaniswami’s call to his party men who have left the AIADMK to return to the parent organisation, Mr. Dhinakaran said the appeal showed that the ruling AIADMK is ‘weak.’

Barring the Ministers, he claimed that 90 per cent of the AIADMK members are with his AMMK.

“Without the government, they (AIADMK) are nonentity,” Dhinakaran said and contended “the AIADMK (leaders) is spending sleepless nights because of Dhinakaran.”