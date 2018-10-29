Modi will be PM in 2019, asserts Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah serves tea as BJYM national chief Poonam Mahajan and BJP TS president Dr K. Laxman look on at the BJYM Mahadhivesan at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Sunday.(Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the party would form government in 2019 as well, with more than 50 per cent of the vote.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win with more than the present strength of members in Parliament and become the Prime Minister again.

Speaking at the concluding day of the three-day BJYM Mahadhivesan at Parade Grounds on Sunday, Mr Shah called on the youth to take a sankalp (vow) to make this a reality. One surgical strike against Pakistan had taken India to the world as a nation of self-assertion and that “differentiated between Mouni Baba Manmohan Sarkar and Narender Modi,” he said.

“Now, the fight is between Modi and an unknown player at the opposite end as the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has not identified a leader to lead it so far,” he said.

He said that the Congress could not be found in the country even if one searched with a magnifying glass. “The BJP flag has conquered 70 per cent of the land mass of the country,” he said.

Referring to All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi’s repeated question as to what Mr Modi has done for the nation, Mr Shah said that Mr Gandhi does not have any right to ask such a question because his own contribution to the nation is nothing.

He told his audience that there could not be anything more disgraceful than the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government not celebrating Liberation Day of Hyderabad, and it did this because it was under the constant fear of losing the support of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) party.

He called Hyderabad Veer Bhumi and Dev Bhumi and said the TRS government has forgotten the sacrifices made by several people against the atrocities of the Nizam and the Razakars. He promised that if the BJP was voted to power in Telangana state, the martyrs’ sacrifices would be glorified in a befitting manner.

On the alliance of parties coming together to defeat Mr Modi, he said that no one knows who leads the alliance. It was an opportunistic alliance with no philosophy, no morals, no scruples, only with an agenda to defeat Modi. “People will not endorse such an alliance,” Mr Shah said.

Setting an agenda for the BJYM, Mr Shah said that from now till the votes were counted, members of the Yuva Morcha should work relentlessly and meet 25 crore families in the country.