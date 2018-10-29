search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Modi will be PM in 2019, asserts Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D. SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Oct 29, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Congress won’t be found even with a magnifying glass, says BJP chief.
BJP president Amit Shah serves tea as BJYM national chief Poonam Mahajan and BJP TS president Dr K. Laxman look on at the BJYM Mahadhivesan at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Sunday.(Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 BJP president Amit Shah serves tea as BJYM national chief Poonam Mahajan and BJP TS president Dr K. Laxman look on at the BJYM Mahadhivesan at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Sunday.(Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the party would form government in 2019 as well, with more than 50 per cent of the vote.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win with more than the present strength of members in Parliament and become the Prime Minister again.

 

Speaking at the concluding day of the three-day BJYM Mahadhivesan at Parade Grounds on Sunday, Mr Shah called on the youth to take a sankalp (vow) to make this a reality. One surgical strike against Pakistan had taken India to the world as a nation of self-assertion and that “differentiated between Mouni Baba Manmohan Sarkar and Narender Modi,” he said.

“Now, the fight is between Modi and an unknown player at the opposite end as the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has not identified a leader to lead it so far,” he said.

He said that the Congress could not be found in the country even if one searched with a magnifying glass.  “The BJP flag has conquered 70 per cent of the land mass of the country,” he said.

Referring to All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi’s repeated question as to what Mr Modi has done for the nation, Mr Shah said that Mr Gandhi does not have any right to ask such a question because his own contribution to the nation is nothing.

He told his audience that there could not be anything more disgraceful than the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government not celebrating Liberation Day of Hyderabad, and it did this because it was under the constant fear of losing the support of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) party.

He called Hyderabad Veer Bhumi and Dev Bhumi and said the TRS government has forgotten the sacrifices made by several people against the atrocities of the Nizam and the Razakars. He promised that if the BJP was voted to power in Telangana state, the martyrs’ sacrifices would be glorified in a befitting manner.

On the alliance of parties coming together to defeat Mr Modi, he said that no one knows who leads the alliance. It was an opportunistic alliance with no philosophy, no morals, no scruples, only with an agenda to defeat Modi. “People will not endorse such an alliance,” Mr Shah said.

Setting an agenda for the BJYM, Mr Shah said that from now till the votes were counted, members of the Yuva Morcha should work relentlessly and meet 25 crore families in the country.

...
Tags: amit shah, prime minister narendra modi, aicc president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was MS Dhoni 'dropped' from India squad for Windies, Aus T20Is? Here's what BCCI said

Struggling Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni was on Friday excluded from the T20 squads for the series against West Indies and Australia. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Kolkata man finally able to eat three years after he swallowed his dentures

The shop owner lived a recluse life after swallowing his dentures (Photo: AFP)
 

Novel tool to monitor fake news on Facebook, Twitter

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

China’s 1st private rocket fails after launch

Beijing-based Landscape said late on October 27 that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket. (Representational image)
 

PUBG MOBILE brings in the scary new Night Mode

The update is titled 0.9.0 and is available to download on the Google Play Store and App Store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Important for India that Modi ji becomes PM again': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Underlining various decisions taken by NDA govt during its tenure, Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis said that it is essential for people of India that PM Modi win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

Asaduddin Owaisi asks MIM cadre to boost poll percentage

Asaduddin Owaisi

Election Commission readies voters list in urdu for some areas

Election Commission of India.

N Chandrababu Naidu has fixed deal for 2 Cabinet posts: T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

Defection spree in TRS a boost to Congress

Rahul Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham