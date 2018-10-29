India watching Sri Lanka: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai: Contending that India is keenly watching the political developments in Sri Lanka; BJP state president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Centre believes that democracy and constitution should be respected in Sri Lanka.

Reacting to the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister, she said the presence of a BJP government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be a morale booster for Tamils and that the Centre would take all steps to protect the Tamils in Lanka. The political atmosphere in India is not what it used to be during the regime of Congress-led UPA. It has changed completely and charged up too under dynamic rule of Mr. Modi who will protect the Tamils.

“The lives of Tamils in Lanka should be protected. I hope there wouldn’t be any threat,” she said and recalled that Rajapaksa had said the then UPA government had fully backed him in waging the war against the Tamils. But things have changed and history would not repeat, as Congress had been sent packing home, she added. Shortly after he became PM, Mr. Modi visited Jaffna and dedicated air ambulance and inaugurated houses for the Tamils in the island nation and he is committed to the well-being of the Tamils in Lanka.

To a question she replied, her BJP is prepared to face the by-elections to 20 Assembly constituencies including Tiruvarur and Thirupparankundram in the State.

Dr. Tamilsai left for Chicago to receive the ‘rising star of Indian politics’ award at the eighth congressional award function in Chicago on Sunday.