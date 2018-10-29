I’m daughter of Telangana, daughter-in-law of AP: Poonam Mahajan

Hyderabad: BJYM president Poonam Mahajan on Sunday said she was a daughter of Telangana state. While predicted that on December 11, results day, the lotus would bloom in Telangana, she raised hopes that she could be parachuted to the state as a youth icon with sons of the soil lineage.

Ms Mahajan is the daughter of the late former Union minister Pramod Mahajan, a prominent face in the government of Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. He was born in Mahbunagar district, and Ms Mahajan claims her roots to Telangana.

Ms Mahajan said what people had witnessed at the Hyderabad conclave for the past three days was a “cinema trailer”. She was positive when she said that Mission 2019 would be kickstarted from the Hyderabad convention.

Speaking in Telugu where 40,000 delegates from different parts of the country had assembled, Ms Mahajan said that the Yuva Morcha was like a 'sethu' (bridge) that connected the past and present. “It is our fortune to have a Prime Minister like Mr Narender Modi,” she said.

Giving a call to the youth to take Mr Modi’s development challenge forward, she said that the exercise would begin from Telangana.

“I am Telangana's daughter, Andhra’s daughter-in-law. By securing victory in Telanganana in 2018, let us complete the success of Mr Modi,” Ms Mahajan told the BJYM conclave.

She set a target for the youth to record a win for the BJP in every polling booth in the forthcoming elections. “We have to realise the dream of seeing India as Vishwa Guru,” she said.